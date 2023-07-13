UNWIND, the Stress Reduction Platform, Introduces a New Approach to Tackling Stress and Breathwork
EINPresswire.com/ -- UNWIND, a stress reduction brand catering to Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen X, launched its innovative platform today. UNWIND offers personalized live group and one-on-one stress-busting workouts, including facilitated talk, breathwork, and sound baths led by holistic wellness experts. The platform aims to help individuals relax, combat stress, and find a state of tranquility.
UNWIND's sessions are designed to take consumers on a stress-releasing journey by combining stress coaching with breathwork and sound baths, ultimately restoring balance in the body. Expert instructors provide group sessions, one-on-one consultations, as well as customized four, eight, and twelve-week plans focused on identifying, managing, and reducing stress levels.
"Our goal is to raise awareness about the impact of stress on the body and introduce new methods, techniques, and products for stress reduction," said Justin Browne, Co-Founder of UNWIND. "We're excited to fuse various holistic wellness modalities to address the stress and loneliness epidemic, empowering people to proactively manage their health by providing them with tools and expert guidance to destress and identify stressors in their lives."
Franci Blanco, one of UNWIND's instructors, added, "Our message is not about avoiding stress, as that is unrealistic in today's world. Instead, we aim to foster resilience and promote healthy stress management. Preventive measures and self-care are crucial. Prioritizing oneself is essential."
A March 2021 survey by the American Psychological Association revealed that Americans were experiencing elevated stress levels, with almost half (48%) reporting increased stress due to the pandemic, and two-thirds (67%) struggling with sleep issues since its onset.
"While addressing mental health, stress, and loneliness as separate concerns, UNWIND recognizes that these are interconnected wellness epidemics," explained Browne. "We aim to combat all three through our intentional, positive, and relatable tagline: 'Find your Calm, Find your Balance.'"
UNWIND offers multiple community-driven four-week group stress reduction programs such as Resilient Moms, Success without Burnout, and Anxiety-Reduction that include visualization, gratitude prompts, journaling, breathwork, and sound healing, meeting consumers where they are in their stress reduction journey.
"We witnessed many individuals struggling with being overwhelmed, worried, overworked, tired, and burned out. We wanted to counterbalance the stress in the world," shared Bri Rios, UNWIND's Head of Social Media & Influencers. "What sets our brand apart is the personal, fun, and uplifting approach to stress reduction. Destressing looks different for everyone, and we encourage individuals to find what works best for them, whether it's running, dancing, crocheting, or meditating."
UNWIND plans to announce strategic brand partnerships with other wellness-related companies to enhance the user experience, and promote self-care, holistic wellness, mindfulness, and a healthy lifestyle. The platform intends to scale through an omnichannel growth strategy, with further details yet to be disclosed.
UNWIND's minimal viable product (MVP) version is currently accessible on mobile and desktop at UNWIND. Early user experience data will be utilized to create a more tailored experience in their upcoming app.
About UNWIND:
UNWIND is an online platform offering live, personalized stress reduction sessions led by holistic wellness experts. Through a combination of leading holistic wellness approaches, such as breathwork and sound healing, UNWIND provides customized programs designed to restore balance in the body. For more information, please visit unwindfromstress.com.
About Ancient Modern Ventures:
Ancient Modern Ventures is a wellness-focused venture studio that creates, builds, and operates transformative wellness brands aimed at improving people's daily lives, routines, and overall well-being. Build a healthier future together at AMV.
