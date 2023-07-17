Announcing a custom-fit partnership between Fleetmaxx Solutions and Prosure360 users

Fleetmaxx Solutions offers a package of benefits for Prosure360-approved contractors that will help their reputation shine among risk-averse clients Richard Edwards, Compliance Director, Prosure360 Richard Harborne, Business Development Manager, Fleetmaxx Solutions

"Our partnership with FleetMaxx gives our Prosure360 users fantastic access to a range of market-leading benefits and cost savings. We really value the tailored and proactive approach FleetMaxx offer." — Richard Edwards, Compliance Director, Prosure360

WHITSTABLE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From construction to operations and maintenance, when clients want to begin developments, they need to find the right contractor for the job with the right policies in place.

William Martin Compliance provides that service as the consultancy part of Marlowe PLC, a UK leader in specialist services that assure commercial properties' safety and regulatory compliance whilst managing risk for businesses nationwide.

Richard Edwards, Compliance Director, explains the benefits of the organisation’s ecosystem of trusted business applications designed to automate Quality, Health, Safety and Environment Management (QHSE) compliance processes which raise operational standards, optimise costs, and mitigate risks.

As a client-centric consultancy, William Martin Compliance offers Prosure360 to deliver quality contractors to the supply chain, automatically vetting the contractor’s health and safety risk assessments, method statements, policy, procedure, and training records. The system seamlessly integrates with Marlowe’s suite of health and safety solutions.

“It’s a virtuous circle if you like; the clients and approved contractors can provide feedback in a 360 loop,” says Edwards, “The benefits that Fleetmaxx Solutions offers is helping us to find contractors keen to collaborate.”

Fleetmaxx Solutions Business Development Manager Richard Harborne says, “Last year, we helped more than 50,000 customers save on fuel, up to 10p per litre at the pumps. Fleetmaxx Solutions is proud to support the approved contractor users of Prosure360.”

Edward enthuses, “Our partnership with FleetMaxx Solutions gives our Prosure360 users fantastic access to a range of market-leading benefits and cost savings. We really value the tailored and proactive approach FleetMaxx offer, and we are a great business fit for each other.

“We were attracted to Fleetmaxx Solutions by the breadth of services available to our members, offering real opportunities for them to see travel and business operations cost savings. The collaboration between us will support our members in the day-to-day costs they are experiencing; this directly benefits our customers and clients.”

Prosure360-approved service providers can pick any of Fleetmaxx Solutions’ comprehensive range of commercial rate fuel cards. One weekly invoice means two weeks of free credit before direct debit payment.

The range includes valid fuel cards at BP, Esso, Shell, and Texaco sites and supermarkets (Fuelgenie), independent retailers and specialist diesel networks, such as Keyfuels and UKfuels.

Fleetmaxx Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oilfast Ltd, a substantial bulk fuel, lubricant and licensed Adblue® manufacturer and distributor. So, if the contractor has a fuelling station for its vehicles, there are preferential rates for Prosure360 users. These solutions are, on average, 50% cheaper than the pump price or container on the forecourt—a £500 saving on average over the forecourt price per 1,000 litres.

Fleetmaxx Solutions also proudly offers a complete suite of electric vehicle products and services to help businesses leap from fossil fuel-powered to electric vehicles. The solutions include EV Charging, EV Leasing, EV Insurance, EV Route Optimisation, EV Tracking and EV Fuel Cards.

Prosure360 users can also benefit from vehicle asset management systems such as FLEETLOC8, a cost-effective GPS tracking solution, and FLEETVISION, a fleet cam. For Prosure360 users, a fleet camera and tracking combo are less than £15 to run monthly, including free installation.

Fleetmaxx Solutions also covers commercial liability insurance solutions; for every eventuality and some you might have yet to consider.

For Prosure360 users, visit the FLEETMAXX SOLUTIONS introduction page. Complete the enquiry form, and Richard Harborne will call you back.