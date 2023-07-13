Finding Freedom in Laughter: Unveiling the Extraordinary Role of Humor in Communist Romania
Uncover the Remarkable Legacy of Bulă, the Iconic Jester Who Made the Oppressed Smile Amidst Ceaușescu's Reign
For a touch of Romanian history, culture, and humor, read this book with a light heart and let it add joy to your day.”FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each nation seems to have an official and unofficial hero, who many are proud to admire and talk about, their deeds or words of wisdom performed. The Romanians love to tell jokes about the imaginary Bulă, whose anti-communist jokes made them find revenge against the brutal dictatorial regime or the challenges of capitalism in Romania.
— Ion Grumeza
Bulă could not be arrested and imprisoned by the secret police, and his deeds and words of wisdom, which put down the incompetent political leadership, could never be stopped. But, to the contrary, it supplied him with more humoristic anecdotes to share through the population and was cheered by the unhappy Romanians.
However, Bulă’s fame as a jokester is not politically limited since his humor extends into relationships inside education, marriage, business activities, religion, health, diet, life, friendship, happiness, and others. Bulă’s drinking bouts and his one-line wisdom about truth and reality are hilarious. He has no doubts that “No great story begins by drinking a glass of water.” Nevertheless, Bulă is a realist when he convincingly says, “If the mountain comes to you, you are not Mahomet. Run as far as you can: it is a mudslide.” His messages are always constructive and wise. “Better to stick with a smart guy and lose than win in the company of an idiot!” Sometimes he sees relationships in his tricky way—to make the listener laugh but think deeper than advised. “A real friend is one who loves you for the attributes you do not have and the faults you both share.”
All in all, Bulă will reward the reader of this book with a special quality of humor containing helpful wisdom to put to good use in the future. Author Ion Grumeza offers in his book, besides jokes and comical situations, glimpses into Romanian history and society, and a brief satirical “report” on how Communism was born in the theory of Marx, Engels, and Lenin, only to rule under Stalin one-fourth of the world.
Throughout this book, you will:
-Learn from the history of Romania
-Find light in dark times with humor
-Uncover insights into truth and philosophy
In this book, Grumeza translates Bulă’s jokes, which, along with the simple, silly fun they provide, also supply additional insights. “So, for a touch of Romanian history, culture, and humor, read this book with a light heart and let it add joy to your day,” the author says.
This book is available immediately via Amazon (https://www.amazon.com//dp/B0C7FJYXJK/) starting at $3.95.
About the Author: Ion Grumeza was born in Romania, and after defecting from the Communist dictatorship regime in 1972, he spent time in an Austrian refugee camp waiting to legally immigrate to the United States the following year before becoming a U.S. citizen in 1978. He earned his Ph.D. in Metaphysics in 2008. His philosophy, Effectology, is published online at Effectology.org. At Templeton Foundation Press, Grumeza was Project Director for Science and Religious Articles of Distinction. He has lectured on historical, political, and religious subjects for Veritas, a cultural society at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Grumeza has previously published books on geopolitics, history, and Christianity.
