The Impact of Innovation on Economic Growth, Foreign Direct Investment, and Self-Employment: A Global Perspective
Groundbreaking new study provides a fresh perspective on the profound impact of innovation on economic growth, foreign direct investment, and self-employment.ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new study by Dr Juan Dempere, Dr Muhammad Qamar, Dr Hesham Allam, and Dr Sabir Malik provides a fresh perspective on the profound impact of innovation on economic growth, foreign direct investment, and self-employment.
The article utilizes the Global Innovation Index to offer insights into how innovation stands as a vital contributor to a nation’s economy. Highlighting innovation’s significant role in economic prosperity, the study provides an in-depth exploration of how innovation inputs and outputs are tied to a nation’s economic health. Specifically, the results of this study provide compelling insights into the relationships between innovation, Gross Domestic Product, national institutional framework, infrastructure, knowledge and technology, creative outputs, and self-employment, with implications for economic policy, entrepreneurship, and investment trends worldwide.
In an intriguing inverse correlation, the research points out that as innovation flourishes, necessity-driven entrepreneurship declines due to the rise of formal job opportunities. The research delves into this dichotomy by examining the balance between necessity and opportunity-driven entrepreneurship. The paper also presents intriguing findings regarding the lack of significant correlation between innovation and foreign direct investment.
The study underlines the importance of a practical regulatory framework, institutional support, human capital, research and development, infrastructure, technology, and creative outputs in building a resilient economy. With this lecture, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of these factors and their interplay in a global economic context.
Regardless of your background - academic, policymaker, entrepreneur, or simply an economics enthusiast - this lecture offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in this groundbreaking research. The study’s findings could inspire innovative strategies and government policies, shaping the pathway to a robust, vibrant economy.
The research articles is available in the following link: https://doi.org/10.3390/economies11070182
You can also watch a brief summary of the article in YouTube at https://youtu.be/VF67DLGuxXg
