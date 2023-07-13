Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,713 in the last 365 days.

The Impact of Innovation on Economic Growth, Foreign Direct Investment, and Self-Employment: A Global Perspective

Impact of Innovation on Economic Growth, FDI, and Self-Employment

Groundbreaking new study provides a fresh perspective on the profound impact of innovation on economic growth, foreign direct investment, and self-employment.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new study by Dr Juan Dempere, Dr Muhammad Qamar, Dr Hesham Allam, and Dr Sabir Malik provides a fresh perspective on the profound impact of innovation on economic growth, foreign direct investment, and self-employment.

The article utilizes the Global Innovation Index to offer insights into how innovation stands as a vital contributor to a nation’s economy. Highlighting innovation’s significant role in economic prosperity, the study provides an in-depth exploration of how innovation inputs and outputs are tied to a nation’s economic health. Specifically, the results of this study provide compelling insights into the relationships between innovation, Gross Domestic Product, national institutional framework, infrastructure, knowledge and technology, creative outputs, and self-employment, with implications for economic policy, entrepreneurship, and investment trends worldwide.

In an intriguing inverse correlation, the research points out that as innovation flourishes, necessity-driven entrepreneurship declines due to the rise of formal job opportunities. The research delves into this dichotomy by examining the balance between necessity and opportunity-driven entrepreneurship. The paper also presents intriguing findings regarding the lack of significant correlation between innovation and foreign direct investment.

The study underlines the importance of a practical regulatory framework, institutional support, human capital, research and development, infrastructure, technology, and creative outputs in building a resilient economy. With this lecture, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of these factors and their interplay in a global economic context.

Regardless of your background - academic, policymaker, entrepreneur, or simply an economics enthusiast - this lecture offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in this groundbreaking research. The study’s findings could inspire innovative strategies and government policies, shaping the pathway to a robust, vibrant economy.

The research articles is available in the following link: https://doi.org/10.3390/economies11070182

You can also watch a brief summary of the article in YouTube at https://youtu.be/VF67DLGuxXg

Haris bin Aziz
Haris PR Services
+92 321 2888243
az_haris@hotmail.com

You just read:

The Impact of Innovation on Economic Growth, Foreign Direct Investment, and Self-Employment: A Global Perspective

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more