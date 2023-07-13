Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,523 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests Newton County Deputy &amp; Charges Deputy with Rape &amp; Sexual Assault

Newton County, GA (July 13, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged George Rahming, age 38, of Covington, Georgia, with rape, sexual assault, and violation of oath of office. On July 10, 2023, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an allegation of sexual assault made against a deputy in uniform.

Preliminary information indicates that a woman made a report to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office stating that she had been raped by a deputy in uniform.  The Sheriff’s Office began an initial inquiry into the allegation, and the early information they received began to substantiate the allegation. The Sheriff’s Office immediately requested that the GBI conduct the investigation at that point. The investigation has shown that George Rahming was on patrol in uniform and saw a woman (victim) who he eventually made contact with.  During the encounter, Rahming had sexual activity with the victim.  The victim was not in custody.  

Rahming has been employed with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for about two years and has been fired by the Newton County Sheriff.  Rahming is currently in custody.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Conyers at (770) 388-5019.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests Newton County Deputy &amp; Charges Deputy with Rape &amp; Sexual Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more