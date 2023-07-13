Simpo.ee launched 3D virtual tour services in Estonia
The goal of the long-term cooperation is to help the content producer Simpo.ee become the market leader in Estonia in the field of 3D virtual tours.
The virtual tour market is predicted to reach globally $6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 31% from 2021 to 2030.”TALLINN, INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS, ESTONIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salesfunnel.works started cooperation with real estate content producer Simpo.ee to help them win the market for 3D virtual tours.
"We help another company find new customers and generate B2B leads, but the hard work still to be done because there is enough competition in the 3D virtual tour market. " said Andres Seeman, CEO of Salesfunnel.works, "Simpo.ee offers 3D virtuaaltuur in construction, tourism, healthcare, education, and real estate industries."
The virtual reality tour segment In Estonia is expected to grow most due to AR & VR technology benefits such as reduced field staff training costs, faster repairs, and greater customer satisfaction. The virtual tour market is predicted to reach globally $6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 31% from 2021 to 2030.
"A 3D virtual tour enables your guests to experience your property as if they were there, going far beyond photographs and 360 tours, helping your property stand out from the competition. By providing the most realistic representation possible, guests feel more confident and more likely to book. The benefits of using 3D tours include an increase in web engagement by as much as 15%, an increase in conversion to bookings by as much as 14%, and an increase in positive customer reviews," said Andres Seeman. "Whether you're a real estate agent, a broker, or a property manager, Simpo.ee 3D virtual tours can increase commissions, reach a wider audience, and close on properties faster."
Salesfunnel.works offers its customers the following services for expanding to export markets and increasing market share: growth hacking, B2B and export marketing services.
