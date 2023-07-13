Kepner-Tregoe Launches Capability Badge Program to Recognize Expertise in Kepner-Tregoe Methodologies
Show Your Critical Thinking Skills with a Kepner-Tregoe BadgePRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe, a global leader in organizational improvement and problem-solving, is thrilled to introduce their Capability Badge Program. This initiative is specifically designed to recognize and acknowledge professionals who possess exceptional expertise in Kepner-Tregoe methodologies, further validating their mastery of these powerful problem-solving and decision-making techniques.
The Kepner-Tregoe Capability Badge Program is a prestigious recognition program that offers professionals the opportunity to showcase their in-depth knowledge and proficiency in Kepner-Tregoe methodologies. Through a rigorous assessment process, participants are evaluated on their understanding and application of these methodologies, ensuring that badge recipients have reached a high level of expertise in problem-solving and decision-making.
The program offers multiple levels of badges, from Foundations to Expert to Champions, each representing different levels of competencies and expertise.
"We are delighted to launch the Capability Badge Program, which provides a distinguished platform to recognize and acknowledge professionals who have achieved mastery in Kepner-Tregoe methodologies," stated Phillip Thompson, VP Global Growth, Client Services & Marketing at Kepner-Tregoe. "By earning these coveted badges, individuals can proudly display their expertise, while organizations can confidently identify and leverage these highly skilled problem-solvers to drive excellence in their operations."
Upon successfully completing the program and earning capability badges, participants will receive digital badges that can be prominently displayed on their professional profiles, resumes, and social media platforms. These badges serve as a visible testament to their expertise, providing employers and peers with a recognized and trusted marker of excellence in Kepner-Tregoe methodologies.
The Kepner-Tregoe Capability Badge Program not only recognizes individual achievement but also presents organizations with an opportunity to build a highly skilled workforce proficient in Kepner-Tregoe methodologies. By encouraging their employees to participate in the program, organizations can foster a culture of robust problem-solving and decision-making, thereby improving overall performance and driving continuous improvement.
To learn more about the Kepner-Tregoe Capability Badge Program, please visit [https://kepner-tregoe.com/kt-badge-program/].
About Kepner-Tregoe:
Kepner-Tregoe provides organizations across the globe with the skills, tools, and knowledge to make sound decisions and solve complex problems effectively. For over 60 years, Kepner-Tregoe has been a trusted partner to numerous Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and other leading organizations, helping them optimize their performance and achieve sustainable success.
