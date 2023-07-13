MarketsandMarkets Presents Exciting Sponsorship Opportunities at the 3rd Annual Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference
The event will have the participation of some top experts in the medical field presenting a few case studies which will be for your help.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is delighted to announce the 3rd Annual Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference, scheduled to take place on 21st - 22nd March 2024 in London, UK. The conference will bring together industry experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and key decision-makers to explore the latest advancements and trends in the field of minimally invasive surgery.
We are pleased to highlight the exceptional sponsorship benefits available for organizations seeking to enhance their brand visibility and engage with a targeted audience of industry leaders and stakeholders. By becoming a sponsor of the 3rd Annual Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference, companies can unlock a range of advantages, including:
Enhanced Brand Exposure: Gain significant exposure to a diverse audience of industry professionals, including surgeons, clinicians, researchers, and executives, through prominent logo placement on event collateral, signage, and marketing materials.
Networking Opportunities: Interact with key decision-makers and thought leaders from the global healthcare industry, fostering valuable connections and partnerships that can drive business growth and collaboration.
Thought Leadership: Showcase your organization's expertise and thought leadership by participating in panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive sessions, positioning your brand as an industry leader.
Targeted Marketing: Leverage the conference's extensive marketing campaigns to reach a highly focused audience, ensuring maximum visibility and generating quality leads for your organization.
We are thrilled to announce our early registered sponsors for this prestigious event, including:
1. B. Braun Medical UK Ltd: B. Braun Medical UK Ltd offers products for operating theatres, anaesthesia, intensive care, cardiology, extracorporeal blood treatment and home care. Our Aesculap division focuses specifically on products and services for surgery. We provide the opportunity to experience laparoscopic procedures in 3D4K with fluorescence imaging utility using the EinsteinVision 3.0 3D Camera System as well as a large laparoscopic product portfolio including 5 & 3.5mm instrumentation, energy systems and equipment for accessing the abdomen.
2. Anetic Aid: Anetic Aid is a world-leading designer and UK-based manufacturer of medical devices, used extensively for patient transport, treatment and recovery. The drive towards efficient surgical practice has never been greater we are pleased to present the QA4 Mobile Surgery System and specialist positioning devices ideally placed to meet the challenges of the NHS initiative HVLC High Volume low Complexity.
3. BK Medical: Our mission at BK Medical is to provide surgeons with the real-time information they need to make critical decisions, save time on procedures, and get results. With 40 years of imaging expertise, we offer intraoperative imaging solutions to support surgeons in defining their treatment plans based on real-time guidance. We offer products that are sterilizable and easy to disinfect and continuously evaluate and validate different reprocessing methods so that we can always offer the best reprocessing guidance to our customers.
4. Nopa Instruments: We are a manufacturer and supplier of surgical, endoscopic, dental and ophthalmology instruments, equipment, and sterilisation containers with headquarters in Tuttlingen, Germany. For over 40 years our brand name is well established in the medical technology market. Supplying clients from over 120 countries worldwide we enjoy a good reputation for our quality and price-performance ratio.
In addition to sponsorship opportunities, we invite companies to take advantage of our exhibition space, where they can showcase their products, technologies, and services to a targeted and influential audience. Exhibitors will have a unique platform to demonstrate their latest offerings, engage with potential customers, and forge meaningful partnerships.
Don't miss out on this exceptional chance to boost your brand's visibility, connect with industry experts, and explore new business opportunities in the field of minimally invasive surgery. Secure your sponsorship or exhibition slot today!
About MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences
MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences is a global leader in organizing B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events. Our events provide a platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts to network, share knowledge, and discuss the latest developments in their respective fields. We cover a wide range of industries, including Pharma, Healthcare, Biotechnology, Information Technology, and many more. Our events are attended by excellent delegates from around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, startups, and more.
Our conferences are focused on delivering high-quality and informative content, and we bring together leading experts from academia, industry, and government to share insights and best practices, discuss challenges and opportunities, and explore emerging trends and technologies.
At MarketsandMarkets Conferences, we are committed to providing our attendees with the most valuable and informative experience possible. We strive to create an environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, and we are dedicated to delivering events that exceed our attendees' expectations. Join us at our next conference and discover the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in your industry.
