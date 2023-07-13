Divine Intervention Prayers & Proclamations, DIPP "Communion and Prayer Service "
EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Intervention Prayers & Proclamations, DIPP "Communion and Prayer Service "
DIPP (Divine Intervention Prayers and Proclamations) is thrilled to announce its ongoing program, Communion and Prayer service for the remaining days in this month of July from 6:00 am – 6:30 am WAT.
Ichrisoarhe Ministry invites everyone to join the Communion and Prayer service. During the program, Reverend Chris I. Oarhe, the admired spiritual leader and founder of Ichrisoarhe Ministry, which is an arm of the Hilltop International Christian Center, will usher attendees through sessions filled with divine intervention prayers, declarations, and powerful teachings that will bring about spiritual nourishment, healings, and intimacy with God which will manifest in blessings and breakthroughs.
The Online Communion and Prayer service will take place on Facebook @ChrisOarhe, Instagram @ChrisOarhe, Mixlr.com/Hilltopradio. For more information about the event, please visit their website: www.ichrisoarheministry.com or send an email to info@ichrisoarheministry.com. Join the prayer network community on telegram: https://t.me/DIPPCommunity. DIPP holds every day of the year.
You can also follow Rev. Chris I. Oarhe on social media:
Facebook: ChrisOarhe
Instagram: ChrisOarhe
YouTube: Ichrisoarheministry
Contact Information:
Chris I. Oarhe
Ichrisoarhe Ministry
Website: www.ichrisoarheministry.com
Email: info@ichrisoarheministry.com
Phone: +234 818 268 9917
Telegram: https://t.me/DIPPCommunity.
Chris I. Oarhe
DIPP (Divine Intervention Prayers and Proclamations) is thrilled to announce its ongoing program, Communion and Prayer service for the remaining days in this month of July from 6:00 am – 6:30 am WAT.
Ichrisoarhe Ministry invites everyone to join the Communion and Prayer service. During the program, Reverend Chris I. Oarhe, the admired spiritual leader and founder of Ichrisoarhe Ministry, which is an arm of the Hilltop International Christian Center, will usher attendees through sessions filled with divine intervention prayers, declarations, and powerful teachings that will bring about spiritual nourishment, healings, and intimacy with God which will manifest in blessings and breakthroughs.
The Online Communion and Prayer service will take place on Facebook @ChrisOarhe, Instagram @ChrisOarhe, Mixlr.com/Hilltopradio. For more information about the event, please visit their website: www.ichrisoarheministry.com or send an email to info@ichrisoarheministry.com. Join the prayer network community on telegram: https://t.me/DIPPCommunity. DIPP holds every day of the year.
You can also follow Rev. Chris I. Oarhe on social media:
Facebook: ChrisOarhe
Instagram: ChrisOarhe
YouTube: Ichrisoarheministry
Contact Information:
Chris I. Oarhe
Ichrisoarhe Ministry
Website: www.ichrisoarheministry.com
Email: info@ichrisoarheministry.com
Phone: +234 818 268 9917
Telegram: https://t.me/DIPPCommunity.
Chris I. Oarhe
Ichrisoarhe Ministry
+234 818 268 9917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube