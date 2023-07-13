Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,697 in the last 365 days.

Divine Intervention Prayers & Proclamations, DIPP "Communion and Prayer Service "

PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS, NIGERIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Intervention Prayers & Proclamations, DIPP "Communion and Prayer Service "
DIPP (Divine Intervention Prayers and Proclamations) is thrilled to announce its ongoing program, Communion and Prayer service for the remaining days in this month of July from 6:00 am – 6:30 am WAT.

Ichrisoarhe Ministry invites everyone to join the Communion and Prayer service. During the program, Reverend Chris I. Oarhe, the admired spiritual leader and founder of Ichrisoarhe Ministry, which is an arm of the Hilltop International Christian Center, will usher attendees through sessions filled with divine intervention prayers, declarations, and powerful teachings that will bring about spiritual nourishment, healings, and intimacy with God which will manifest in blessings and breakthroughs.

The Online Communion and Prayer service will take place on Facebook @ChrisOarhe, Instagram @ChrisOarhe, Mixlr.com/Hilltopradio. For more information about the event, please visit their website: www.ichrisoarheministry.com or send an email to info@ichrisoarheministry.com. Join the prayer network community on telegram: https://t.me/DIPPCommunity. DIPP holds every day of the year.

You can also follow Rev. Chris I. Oarhe on social media:
Facebook: ChrisOarhe
Instagram: ChrisOarhe
YouTube: Ichrisoarheministry
Contact Information:
Chris I. Oarhe
Ichrisoarhe Ministry
Website: www.ichrisoarheministry.com
Email: info@ichrisoarheministry.com
Phone: +234 818 268 9917
Telegram: https://t.me/DIPPCommunity.

Chris I. Oarhe
Ichrisoarhe Ministry
+234 818 268 9917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Divine Intervention Prayers & Proclamations, DIPP "Communion and Prayer Service "

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more