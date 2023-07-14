NJ Top Docs Awards Kayal Pain & Spine Center Based on Merit For 2023
Kayal Pain & Spine Center
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Steven M. Aydin of Kayal Pain & Spine Center for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Doc, Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS, the founder of Kayal Medical Group, and Kayal Pain & Spine Center, has assembled an elite team of world-class surgeons and specialists with superior training and impeccable skills. Steve M. Aydin, DO has also been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs, who is one of the physicians at the Kayal Pain & Spine Center.
Dr. Aydin is Chief of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Interventional Pain Management at Kayal Orthopaedic Center. He has taken an avid interest in interventional pain management and regenerative medicine and has published, lectured and taught on these topics on the national and international level.
Kayal Pain & Spine Center has the most sophisticated diagnostic tools to pinpoint the source of your back pain or spinal problem and the most up-to-date treatments and therapies to manage and conquer whatever ails you.
A few services offered include: minimally invasive spinal procedures, epidural injections, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation treatments, regenerative techniques, and vertebral augmentations. As well as providing diagnostic studies like imaging with X-ray, CT, MRI, and electrodiagnostic studies (EMG/NCS).
The compassionate team at Kayal Pain & Spine Center will be there for you every step of the way as they know most people feel anxious or scared when surgery is looming. But it’s just as important for you to know that you will not find better spine doctors in Bergen County or beyond.
To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Kayal Pain & Spine Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalpainspine/
