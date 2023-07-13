Nevvon Offers Free Job Training and Incentives for California Caregivers
Courses delivered through the CalGrows program to caregivers for older adults and adults with disabilitiesNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon is announcing the launch of its Direct Care Worker training curriculum, offered through the CalGrows workforce training and development program. Registration is now open for courses available to caregivers working with older adults and people with disabilities, helping support Californians on a path to a career in health care.
“Nevvon is immensely proud to have been awarded a CalGrows grant of more than $4.3 million. As an education partner that provides e-training to homecare agencies, the CalGrows stipend and incentive program is creating excitement and enthusiasm for our client agencies,” said James Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder for Nevvon. “The incentives are effective in getting caregivers to complete essential training modules, and we’ve found that some homecare agencies are using the funds to drive staff recruitment programs.”
CalGrows seeks to help build individual skill sets, job satisfaction, and growth opportunities, helping further careers and the retention of skilled, experienced caregivers for older adults and people with disabilities. Qualified applicants can also receive up to $6,000 in financial incentives and career pathway development benefits.
Nevvon’s Direct Care Worker e-training modules offer education and training on the core competencies required to provide high-quality home care services. Topics range from falls prevention and infection control to aging sensitivity, communication, dementia and hospice care. As part of its commitment to equity, accessibility, and inclusion, Nevvon is proud to offer its training programs in eight languages beyond
English.
This grant also supports the work Nevvon is doing with PHI, a not-for-profit committed to transforming eldercare and disability services through advocacy and the implementation of best practices in delivering direct care. As part of this CalGrows initiative, Nevvon and PHI are developing new training content that focuses on supporting caregivers to build essential communication and problem-solving skills to support relationship-building and teamwork.
Nevvon’s vision is to meet the future of work for home and health care workers by providing e-training solutions and motivation tools that establish a high quality continuum of care for vulnerable populations. To do so, Nevvon delivers comprehensive e-training solutions for home and health care providers in order to empower caregivers and agencies to provide better care by addressing daily challenges and bridging performance gaps in the workplace. Through our innovative platform, Nevvon aims to improve staff recruitment and retention, save time and money for agencies, and ultimately enhance the quality of care.
Free training, along with personalized coaching, is available for paid direct care workers, Home and Community-Based Services caregivers, and unpaid family and friend caregivers through the CalGrows website at www.calgrows.org. Courses from Nevvon are available to home care provider agencies and their staff, along with courses from other training providers, and are searchable by topic, location, language, and incentive.
Nevvon is one of 76 organizations across California that received a grant through the
CalGrows Innovation Fund earlier this year. Grants were awarded to diverse organizations with innovative ideas to offer training and incentives for the direct care Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) workforce and unpaid family and friend caregivers.
