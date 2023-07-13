Festival of Email Marketing: Unveiling New Wave of Email and CRM Strategies at Netherlands Martechfest
Martechfest Unveils Festival of Email & CRM, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Strategies and Innovations in Email Marketing and Customer Relationship ManagementAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Martechfest, positioning itself as a new global leader in marketing technology events, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Festival of Email & CRM, a groundbreaking event that will bring together industry pioneers, experts, and practitioners to explore the future of email marketing and customer relationship management (CRM).
This immersive event is set to take place 6th through 8th of September 2023 at the prestigious Kinepolis Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, and promises to revolutionise the way marketers engage with their audiences. The Festival of Email & CRM is a must-attend event for marketers, business owners, and professionals seeking to unlock the full potential of email marketing and CRM to drive business growth and foster meaningful customer relationships. With side presentations from leading brands including Linkedin, KPN, PostNL, HelloFresh, Spotler, Marigold and industry influencers including Christopher Marriott joining from the United States, and Kath Pay joining from Antigua already confirmed to speak.
With a focus on education, inspiration, and actionable insights, this event will equip attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to optimise their email marketing campaigns, enhance customer experiences, and achieve tangible results. Key Highlights of the Festival of Email & CRM:
Thought Leadership Keynotes: Renowned industry expert Christopher Marriott and Email Marketing Thought Leader of the Year 2021 Kath Pay will take center stage to share their invaluable insights, experiences, and best practices in email marketing and CRM. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry landscape.
Engaging Panel Discussions: Interactive panel discussions will provide a platform for lively conversations among brand side leaders, industry experts and peers. Topics will cover a wide range of subjects, including personalisation, automation, deliverability, data privacy, and more. Attendees will gain practical insights and actionable takeaways to implement in their own campaigns.
Hands-On Workshops and Training Sessions: Dive deep into the practical aspects of email marketing and CRM through immersive workshops and training sessions. Led by industry experts, these sessions will provide attendees with the skills and knowledge needed to optimize email campaigns, leverage CRM platforms, segment audiences effectively, and measure campaign success.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, industry leaders, and potential partners during dedicated networking sessions. Build valuable relationships, exchange ideas, and explore collaboration opportunities that can drive business growth and innovation. Networking events begin on the 5th of September and continue until the 9th of September. No event offers more networking opportunities.
Cutting-Edge Exhibitor Showcase: Explore the latest email marketing and CRM solutions, technologies, and services offered by leading industry providers. Engage with exhibitors, witness live product demonstrations, and discover innovative tools to enhance marketing efforts and stay ahead of the competition.
"We are thrilled to unveil the Festival of Email & CRM, an event that will help redefine the future of email marketing and CRM, in Europe" said Nely Bonar, one of the Organisers of Martechfest. "This immersive experience will empower attendees with the knowledge, insights, and connections needed to elevate their marketing strategies and drive exceptional results."
Registration for the Festival of Email & CRM is now open. Early bird pricing is available for a limited time. To secure your spot and take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit martchfest.com.
About Martechfest: Martechfest is the leading global platform for industry trailblazers, marketing experts, and thought leaders in the martech landscape. With a mission to explore the latest trends, innovations, and strategies shaping the future of marketing technology, Martechfest aims to educate, inspire, and empower marketers for success in the digital age. The event is organized by Emailexpert UK Ltd., a company with a proven track record in successfully marketing B2B events across Europe.
Andrew Bonar
Emailexpert UK Ltd
+34 643 451 975
email us here