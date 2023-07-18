Opkey's Annual State of ERP Testing Report Uncovers Key Trends Driving Robust Growth in ERP Testing Industry
Opkey surveys 437 business and IT leaders, reveals increasing demand for ERP testing despite economic headwinds, highlights trends driving robust growth.DUBLIN, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leading provider of ERP test automation solutions, has released its second annual State of ERP Testing Report. The report, based on a comprehensive survey of 437 business and IT leaders, highlights the increasing demand for testing and explores the factors driving this growth. It also offers guidance to organizations seeking to navigate the increasing complexity of ERP testing.
According to the survey, 81% of respondents spent more on testing in 2023 compared to 2022, despite economic headwinds. This, along with other report findings, indicate a growing recognition of the critical role that ERP testing has in ensuring the effectiveness of enterprise software solutions. Opkey found that test automation is increasingly filling this need for more and better testing.
Organizations are increasingly moving their ERP systems to the Cloud, with 76% of respondents reporting that they’ve moved their ERP systems to the Cloud, or have plans to, within the next 12 months.
This increase in cloud migrations have led to what Opkey calls “SaaS mess,” or the state of increased SaaS complexity within ERP systems. 83% of Opkey’s respondents reported an increase in their use of SaaS applications compared to 2022, Opkey explains how more efficient, robust testing solutions are needed to handle this mess.
The report also highlights a growing interest in leveraging AI-powered technologies for enhanced efficiency and performance, with 68% of respondents actively considering incorporating AI into their testing operations. DevOps is also top of mind as a key future direction for the leaders surveyed.
About Opkey:
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s No-Code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia
