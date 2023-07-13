Decision Lens software selected for use by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Human Systems Directorate

Software will be used to support the transformation of the front-end of the budget planning process

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Human Systems Directorate (AFLCMC WNU) for use in its process modernization to improve performance and better achieve its mission. Decision Lens will be used in support of transforming the front-end of the budget planning process including gathering and prioritizing millions of dollars’ worth of requirements.

Lance DeSpain, Vice President at Decision Lens on the emerging relationship, “The leadership team at WNU is the epitome of lean-forward change agents. They identified Decision Lens as an essential component of their transformation, quickly assessed its applicability, and moved to license and implement the software quickly. We are excited to help this team better align spending to their mission.”

The rapid sales cycle is indicative of a focus on speed to deployment only available with commercial off the shelf solutions designed for the public sector. Agencies seeking to quickly improve requirements collection and align spend to the high impact mission aligned investments are increasingly relying on Decision Lens. As a key component of transformation, buyers of Decision Lens see immediate performance impact in the current year while radically improving future planning.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Human Systems Directorate (AFLCMC WNU)

AFLCMC provides holistic management of weapon systems across their life cycle and simplifies/consolidates staff functions and processes to curtail redundancy and enhance efficiency. AFLCMC's operating structure provides an integrated framework for decision making and process optimization across the weapon system life cycle.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.