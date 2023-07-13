Jobma Introduces New Video Interviewing Features
Jobma introduces new customizations and UI enhancements to its video interviewing platform allowing employers to tailor their experience to their unique needs.
Jobma's new release showcases our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the hiring industry, empowering employers with cutting-edge tools and customization options.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma announced new features for its video interviewing platform as part of its latest release. These include new customization options and enhancements to Jobma’s user interface.
— Krishna Kant
The interview preview feature lets employers see the interviews from a candidate’s perspective. Jobma says this feature will allow employers to review the interview kits and ensure they’re error-free before sending them out. Jobma is also giving employers the flexibility to invite candidates to video interviews without needing to choose a job when scheduling an interview.
Jobma is letting employers control the playback speed of the video responses when evaluating an interview. According to Jobma, the feature was designed with busy employers in mind. Users will be able to watch interviews with increased speed without having to sacrifice comprehension. Jobma is giving employers the flexibility to control the existing AI features such as AI transcription and AI scoring separately. These features were previously tied to each other and couldn’t be changed independently.
“Jobma's new release showcases our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the hiring industry, empowering employers with cutting-edge tools and customization options,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “We anticipate our customers will effectively leverage these new product capabilities and maximize the value and utility of our product.”
The new release also included the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements. With its latest release combined with existing AI features such as sentimental analysis, AI transcriptions, and live proctoring, Jobma further establishes itself as a leading video interviewing platform, committed to driving efficiency in the hiring landscape.
About Jobma
Jobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies of all sizes across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Its customers love Jobma for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support.
For more information about Jobma and its new features, visit www.jobma.com or contact sales@jobma.com
Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States
Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+1 669-777-3374
sales@jobma.com