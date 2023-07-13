Game-Changing PR Channel for Crypto Advertising Unveiled

Web3m stands as a one-stop-shop for Web3 companies looking to make their mark in the digital world. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting development.” — Shlomi Sharabi, Founder of Web3m

NYC, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3m, a multi-channel advertising platform for Web3 companies, has announced the latest addition to its suite of services - a dedicated Public Relations (PR) distribution channel. As a pioneer in the Web 3.0 space, Web3m has consistently strived to provide comprehensive solutions that cater to the unique needs of Web3 companies. This new PR channel underscores our commitment to providing a holistic platform where Web3 companies can manage all their advertising and communication needs seamlessly.

The new PR channel on the Web3m platform is designed to streamline the process of planning and publishing PR articles for Web3 companies. With this feature, companies can now directly access some of the most respected channels in the field, including Forbes, Cointelegraph, Crypto.com, Bloomberg, CoinMarketCap, and more. This immediate access eliminates the need for time-consuming outreach and negotiations, allowing companies to focus on what they do best - innovating in the Web3 space.

The advantages of this feature are manifold. Firstly, it significantly reduces the time and effort required to get a PR article published. Companies no longer need to spend valuable resources on identifying appropriate channels, reaching out to them, and waiting for responses. The Web3m platform does all this for them.

Founder of Web3m ,Shlomi Sharabi said: “The addition of the PR channel is a significant milestone in our mission to empower Web3 companies with the tools they need to effectively reach their target audience. Now, more than ever, Web3m stands as a one-stop-shop for Web3 companies looking to make their mark in the digital world. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting development."

In essence, the addition of the PR channel to the Web3m platform is a game-changer for Web3 companies. It simplifies the PR process, ensures high visibility, and gives companies control over their PR strategy. With this feature, Web3m continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing comprehensive, user-friendly solutions for Web3 companies

