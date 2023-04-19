Crypto advertising platform officially launched, early round sold out

Crypto is still in its early days. We have big goals for Web3m and believe that the future of marketing is decentralized and will be informed by this community and tool. The best is still ahead.” — Adir Buskila, Founder & CTO Web3m

NYC, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto advertising platform, Web3m, made their early-access membership key to the coming platform available to the public in February. Within only a few days, they sold out of their open spots.

Web3m Founder, Adir Buskila, said, “We intentionally launched inside the community first. In the months leading up to our launch, marketers we met at crypto conferences showed a lot of anticipation. Still, we were caught off-guard by the demand. It’s a pleasant surprise.”

Web3m is the first decentralized advertising platform for crypto. It was created to help crypto entrepreneurs more easily advertise their projects across Web3. To use the platform, Web3m customers also become part owners by purchasing a membership NFT directly tied to the project. Owners not only get to enjoy the platform itself but also earn a small fee from every advertising dollar spent on the tool.

“Web3m is two things,” Buskila said. “First, it’s a tool that crypto companies use to build ad campaigns faster and better with the help of AI, then manage these campaigns across the most popular Web3 blogs and websites in crypto, all done through one dashboard. Second, it’s a thriving community of enthusiastic founders and crypto marketers.”

The Web3m team has announced that they are officially releasing the full platform now for the early members that hold a membership already and preparing to make more NFT memberships available to people in the coming days. Head over to Web3m to learn more about this platform and how to use it.

Based on the demand of their first launch, they are excited to continue expanding the platform and community.

In addition, Web3m recently released its pixel for websites, allowing companies to monetize by collecting and sharing data from their website with the Web3m network. To learn more about it and to implement the pixel, visit here.

Buskila added, “Crypto is still in its early days. We have big goals for Web3m and believe that the future of marketing is decentralized and will be informed by this community and tool. The best is still ahead.”

Web3m is the first decentralized multichannel marketing channel for crypto.

You can learn more at Web3m.io, or also feel free to contact Israel Biton.