ILO urges the Myanmar military authorities to immediately release Thet Hnin Aung, General Secretary of MICS-TUsF

Thet Hnin Aung (Archive photo)
BANGKOK, Thailand (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) expresses its deep concern over reports of the re-arrest of Thet Hnin Aung, General Secretary of Myanmar Industry Crafts & Services Trade Unions Federation (MICS-TUsF), which is an ILO constituent.

Thet Hnin Aung was arrested by Myanmar military authorities in June 2021 and released on 26 June 2023. However, he appears to have been rearrested and his whereabouts remain unknown.

ILO calls for his immediate release and urges the local authorities to uphold its commitments under the ILO Convention on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize, 1948 (No. 87) which Myanmar has ratified as an ILO Member.

Workers and employers must be able to exercise their freedom of association rights in a climate of freedom and security, free from violence and threats.

For further information please contact:

Steve Needham
ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (Bangkok)
Email: needham@ilo.org

