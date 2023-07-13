ILO and China signed Decent Work Country Programme 2023-2025

ILO and its tripartite constituents in China signed Decent Work Country Programme for 2023-2025

Beijing(ILO News) -- On 12 July 2023, ILO and its tripartite constituents in China signed its new Decent Work Country Programme for 2023-2025, the fourth since 2006. In setting out the framework, it paves the way for ILO and China to promote social justice and advance decent work for all.

The new DWCP is fully aligned to and designed to support implementation of decent work elements of China's 14th Five Year Development Plan and relevant national laws, policies, strategies and plans. It further aligns with the 14th Five-Year Plan of MOHRSS, the 14th Five-Year Plan of the ACFTU and the priorities of the CEC. With respect to the ILO's global policy frameworks, the DWCP set forward four priority collaboration areas:



Promote full, gender-responsive and inclusive and high-quality employment.

Promote and extend social protection in and out of the workplace.

Promote and strengthen harmonious labour relations and better working conditions.

Expand and strengthen the contribution of China's international exchange and cooperation partnerships to the achievement of the decent work components of the SDGs.

ILO and its partners emphasized the key role of effective implementation to ensure the DWCP outcomes contributing to the achievement of national development goals. The representatives also had a constructive discussion on exploring diverse sources of funding to provide greater support for developing countries’ efforts towards decent work, particularly in the BRI countries.

Representatives of ILO tripartite partners highly appraised ILO Director-General’s report in the 111th International Labour Conference of “Advancing Social Justice” which resonates China’s development spirit. It sets a common ground for the partnership and collaboration in the future.

Changhee LEE, ILO Country Office Director for China and Mongolia, LYU Yulin, Acting Director-General of International Cooperation Department of MOHRSS, MA Jin, Director-General of International Liaison Department of ACFTU and LIU Hansong, Director of International Department of CEC addressed at the meeting, and shared their insights on cooperation under DWCP responding to the changes in the world of work.

Acronym:

DWCP: Decent Work Country Programme

MOHRSS: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security

ACFTU: All-China Federation of Trade Unions

CEC: China Enterprise Confederation

