47Billion is Strengthening its Academia Association with Medicaps University to Upskill the Future Talent
We are delighted to associate with 47Billion for the innovative approach of building next-gen professionals.”INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 47Billion announces the establishment of "Centre of Excellence (COE)" in collaboration with the Medicaps University. The major objective of this initiative is to provide industrial technical exposure to the students so that students can be upskilled and highly employable.
— Chancellor of Medicaps University
47Billion will collaborate with the university's ecosystem to develop innovative technologies, thought leadership, and assets to help students understand the industry before entering the professional world. These joint efforts are designed to harness the power of technology and enhance students' capabilities.
As a part of COE, 47Billion is bringing Interactive learning programs, personalized domain-specific mentorship, and student and industry collaboration.
The specific functions of COE are industry knowledge sharing by experts to academia on the latest technology trends, in-depth classroom lectures with the collaboration of professors on specific subjects like project management, data analytics, and machine learning, internship opportunities for 3rd-year students, and job opportunities for 4th-year students, organize hackathons which are open to students within outside colleges, hardware, and software resources for designated 47Billion Innovation Lab set up in the campus.
This strategic collaboration model is aimed to benefit all the stakeholders equally. The institute will see an improvement in student placements, faculty development, enablement of research and innovation opportunities, and expansion of academic streams to newer disciplines. The industry will get an increase in the availability of an industry-ready talent pool and niche skill identification.
The students will be able to look forward to learning cutting-edge technology and skills aligned to their career choices, higher compensation, and exposure to industry experts.
"The 47Billion CTO Rajeev Dixit believes that the organization has been committed to unleashing human potential. This collaboration is essential to adapt to the paradigm shifts in the industry and stay ahead of the curve, thus, acquiring the future they want".
About Medi-Caps University -
Medi-Caps University is one of the brand names in technical education and contributes to making Indore an educational hub. Since its inception in July 2000, the group consistently aims at creating an ideal ambiance for budding technocrats and helping them to grow like true professionals. The main strength of Medi-Caps University is its highly qualified faculty members. We have an optimal blend of academic brilliance and industry exposure, supplemented by highly specialized visiting faculty and, industry experts, senior professionals from various segments of different industries/ business houses. This has helped refine the candidature of our graduating students from the Engineering and Management field for the last 20 years. We offer UG, PG & Ph.D. programs in Engineering, management, commerce, pharmacy, agriculture, forensic science, sciences, literature, and computer application.
About 47Billion -
47Billion is a global leader providing digitally transformational IT services and comprehensive technology solutions to businesses worldwide. With a firm commitment to transforming organizations and leveraging the power of technology, 47Billion empowers its clients to thrive in the digital age. The company's purpose revolves around driving human potential and creating a sustainable future through the strategic utilization of technology.
