Mt Pelerin partners with EUROe to offer zero-fees on/off-ramp
Mt Pelerin, a Swiss crypto gateway, has partnered with EUROe to offer zero-fees on/off-ramping, allowing dApps to easily integrate EUROe as an on-ramp option.HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swiss crypto gateway Mt Pelerin has added support for on- and off-ramping Membrane Finance’s EUROe. This integration allows both individuals and companies to access the MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin through a regulated and easy-to-use exchange service.
Mt Pelerin, a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland, has helped bridge the traditional financial world with the emerging cryptocurrency ecosystem since 2020.
Mt Pelerin’s integration with EUROe opens access to new groups of users who want to manage their crypto positions in euros and access a future-proof stablecoin. Mt Pelerin supports sums as low as a few euros and can facilitate multi-million euro transactions on an OTC basis.
To celebrate this partnership, on/off ramp transactions in EUROe will be completely free of charge! Mt Pelerin users will therefore be able to exchange EUROe with EUR on a 1:1 basis, without fees for the foreseeable future. Available today on Arbitrum One, Avalanche, Ethereum, and Polygon, the integration is an important step towards a richer European DeFi and blockchain ecosystem.
“The Membrane Finance team is excited to see the integration come to life. It will enable more European users to take control of their DeFi positions without having to worry about the foreign exchange risks associated with holding non-euro stablecoins. Furthermore, with EUROe, the stablecoin holders do not need to worry about the implications of MiCA to their existing DeFi activities,” comments Juha Viitala, CEO and Co-founder of Membrane Finance. “We cannot wait to see how EUROe will become an even more important building block in the European crypto ecosystem,” he continues.
“Stablecoins are an essential part of the transition towards blockchain-based money infrastructure, and Europeans deserve to have a full-reserve euro stablecoin from the EU and regulated by an EU-based financial authority. Availability through one of the best on- & off-ramps, Mt Pelerin, hopefully, brings more regular people to DeFi, who were previously unable to or worried about the volatility of cryptocurrencies, ” concludes Viitala.
Mt Pelerin also offers an easy-to-integrate widget which allows dApps and other blockchain platforms to easily integrate EUROe as an on-ramp option, improving customer experience and outcomes.
EUROe transforms fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency. For each EUROe issued, at least one fiat Euro or equivalent exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.
About Membrane Finance
Founded in 2021 in Finland, Membrane Finance is a financial technology company specialising in the development of financial software and services that seamlessly link traditional financial infrastructure and blockchain-based services. Membrane Finance is the principal architect of EUROe - an EU-regulated, full-reserve euro stablecoin that brings fiat euro liquidity on-chain. Membrane Finance’s mission is to foster financial innovation and inclusion on the blockchain by developing an ecosystem of secure money infrastructure, user-friendly applications and stablecoin-related services. www.membrane.fi
About EUROe
EUROe is the only EU-based stablecoin and payment network to be regulated as an electronic money institution in the European Union. Based in Finland, a leading European hub for technology & regulatory stability, EUROe is being built for tomorrow’s businesses today. www.euroe.com
About Mt Pelerin
Mt Pelerin is a Swiss company working since 2018 to bring the ultimate crypto-fiat experience, blurring the frontier between the on-chain world and traditional finance. It offers today unique exchange services to retail and business users, develops the self-custodial mobile app Bridge Wallet, and provides leading asset tokenization services around its platform Bridge Protocol. Mt Pelerin was bootstrapped by its own community through an equity crowdfunding that raised more than $2 million in 2018, the first one to offer a tokenized share, the MPS token, with full voting and dividend rights to the public.
