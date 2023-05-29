Membrane Finance Launches EUROe Account API to Bridge Traditional and Blockchain-Based Economies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrane Finance, the issuer of an EU-based euro stablecoin compliant with the upcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, has launched its groundbreaking EUROe Account API. The new technology enables streamlined integration and simplifies the processes of minting and redeeming the EUROe stablecoin, helping bridge the chasm between traditional markets and blockchain-based economies.
With its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, EUROe has been at the forefront of the EU's digital asset market, leading the way in providing a trusted, stable digital representation of the euro. The launch of the EUROe Account API underlines Membrane Finance's relentless pursuit of technological innovation in the evolving blockchain industry.
The EUROe Account API allows businesses, developers, and innovators to easily integrate EUROe into their platforms, providing a stable, EU-regulated digital asset to their user base. The API further enables the minting and redemption of the EUROe stablecoin, allowing an efficient and secure method of managing digital asset liquidity.
“The EUROe Account API will revolutionise how businesses interact with blockchain technology and stablecoins,” said Juha Viitala, CEO of Membrane Finance. “It's designed to make minting and redeeming EUROe seamless, secure, and efficient. This breakthrough will offer significant benefits to businesses looking to leverage digital assets while ensuring compliance and trust in the blockchain ecosystem.”
The EUROe Account API enables the next generation of smart money. Fintechs can leverage the EUROe Account API to enhance their platform’s functionality and provide a stable digital currency to their customers, all while operating within the regulated EU blockchain space.
Developers already utilising blockchain technologies can benefit from the easy integration of the EUROe Account API and the simplified experience of converting euros to blockchain-native euros and vice versa. EUROe Account API allows developers to focus on developing innovative solutions with an EU-compliant stablecoin.
The EUROe stablecoin provides a reliable bridge between traditional financial systems and the digital economy. It is backed 1:1 by euro reserves, ensuring its stability amidst market volatility. The new EUROe Account API upholds these principles and accelerates the journey towards greater digital asset integration within the European economic system.
This innovation promises to bolster the role of EUROe in the European digital economy and beyond, setting a new standard for seamless integration, security, and efficiency in the blockchain and crypto-asset landscape.
About Membrane Finance
Founded in 2021 in Finland, Membrane Finance is a financial technology company specialising in the development of financial software and services that seamlessly link traditional financial infrastructure and blockchain-based services. Membrane Finance is the principal architect of EUROe - an EU-regulated, full-reserve euro stablecoin that brings fiat euro liquidity on-chain. Membrane Finance’s mission is to foster financial innovation and inclusion on the blockchain by developing an ecosystem of secure money infrastructure, user-friendly applications and stablecoin-related services. www.membrane.fi
About EUROe
EUROe is the only EU-based stablecoin and payment network to be regulated as an electronic money institution in the European Union. Based in Finland, a leading European hub for technology & regulatory stability, EUROe is a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin being built for tomorrow’s businesses today. www.euroe.com
