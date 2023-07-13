FloridaCommerce Extends Application Deadline for the Broadband Opportunity Program

~ The Deadline to Apply is July 21, 2023 ~



Tallahassee, FL – Today, The Florida Department of Commerce (FloridaCommerce) announced that the deadline to apply for funding through the Broadband Opportunity Program has been extended to Friday, July 21, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time. This extension will allow applicants extra time to make any necessary application adjustments as a result of Governor DeSantis’ recent Capital Projects Fund-Broadband Infrastructure awards, $247 million to fund 63 projects across 43 counties.

Eligible applicants include corporations, limited liability companies, general partnerships, Indian Tribes and others. Applicants are encouraged to utilize the ConnectedFlorida map, which identifies project areas submitted in applications and project areas that were awarded grant funding to inform more accurate and effective applications. Eligible applicants have until Friday, July 21, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time to submit an application.

The Broadband Opportunity Program was created to expand broadband Internet service to unserved areas of this state, which will encourage job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of local economies. Governor DeSantis previously announced the first round of awards in February totaling more than $144 million for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties, a second round of awards in April totaling more than $22 million for eight projects across eight Florida counties, and a third round of awards in May totaling $60 million for 22 projects in 19 Florida counties.



For more information about the Broadband Opportunity Program, the application webinar and how to apply, please visit the Broadband Opportunity Program webpage.