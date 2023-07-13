Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts 2023 Mid-Year Real Estate Market SHIFT Mastermind
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leading real estate agency, successfully hosted its highly anticipated 2023 Mid-Year Real Estate Market SHIFT Mastermind on July 6th. The event took place at the Elks Lodge in San Gabriel, attracting a diverse audience of real estate professionals and home owners.
The mastermind featured three informative and engaging sessions, offering valuable insights into the evolving real estate landscape:
Session 1: 2023 Real Estate Market Updates with RBID Experts
A panel of RBID home selling system experts, consisting of top real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, shared their extensive knowledge and expertise on the latest market trends. This interactive session allowed attendees to collaborate, learn, and adapt their strategies to thrive in the evolving market shift.
“At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, collaboration is key to their agents' success. By sharing best practices, exploring innovative techniques, and supporting one another, the agents create an environment that enhances their ability to provide exceptional service to their clients. This collaborative culture sets Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty apart, ensuring that each agent benefits from the collective wisdom and experience of the team,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
During the panel discussion, the RBID experts shared their expertise, insights, and collaborative strategies to help all attendees adapt to the changing market landscape. The agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are committed to providing exceptional service to their clients, whether they are buying or selling homes. For buyers, they go the extra mile by granting VIP clients exclusive access to all homes that match their home buying criteria, including off-market unlisted properties. This gives buyers a competitive edge and expands their options beyond the traditional listings available to the general public. On the other hand, when working with sellers, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty generates cash offers for VIP home sellers, eliminating the traditional hassle associated with the conventional methods of selling homes.
By incorporating these innovative approaches, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty ensures that their agents have the necessary expertise and resources to meet the diverse needs of their clients in this market shift. The RBID experts' panel served as a platform for sharing best practices, collaborative ideas, and success stories, all aimed at helping the agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty deliver outstanding results and exceptional customer experiences.
Session 2: 2023 Legal Updates with Attorney Gov Hutchinson
Attorney Gov Hutchinson, Assistant General Counsel of the California Association of REALTORS®, delivered a comprehensive update on legal matters affecting the real estate industry. With over three decades of experience, Gov Hutchinson managed C.A.R.'s Member Legal Services Program in Los Angeles, providing invaluable guidance to REALTORS® through the "Hotline" and leading training programs for other attorneys. Attendees gained valuable insights into real estate law and industry regulations, empowering them to navigate legal complexities confidently.
“The 2023 Mid-Year Real Estate Market SHIFT Mastermind provided an unparalleled opportunity for real estate professionals to gain insights, network with industry leaders, and refine their skills in navigating the evolving market landscape. Attendees left the event empowered and better prepared to provide exceptional service to their clients in this dynamic real estate market,” said Lori Hintz, the managing broker/manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty remains dedicated to empowering its agents with cutting-edge knowledge, fostering collaboration, and delivering top-notch service to home owners across the region.
Session 3: Keynote Speaker Jeffrey Prang, Los Angeles County Assessor
The mastermind culminated with a compelling keynote speech by Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang. As a respected figure in the real estate community, Assessor Prang shared crucial updates pertaining to home owners and real estate professionals. Topics such as the 2023 Assessment Roll, Prop 19, SCA 4 senate constitutional amendment SCA 4, and the Real Estate Toolkit were covered, equipping Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's agents with the necessary tools to assist more home owners in this dynamic market.
The 2023 Mid-Year Real Estate Market SHIFT Mastermind proved to be an unparalleled opportunity for real estate professionals to enhance their understanding, network with industry experts, and stay at the forefront of market developments. Attendees left the event feeling inspired, informed, and better equipped to excel in today's shifting real estate landscape.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty remains committed to empowering its agents with cutting-edge knowledge, fostering collaboration, and providing the highest level of service to home owners across the region.
“In addition to collaboration, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents are dedicated to delivering outstanding results to their clients. For buyers, they provide VIP access to all homes matching their criteria, including off-market unlisted properties, giving them a competitive advantage in their home search. For sellers, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty generates cash offers, eliminating the traditional hassles associated with selling homes and ensuring a seamless process”, said Anita Witecki, the General Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Hazel Tubaya, the Sales manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty added “the 2023 Mid-Year Real Estate Market SHIFT Mastermind provided an invaluable platform for real estate professionals to come together, learn, and empower each other. Attendees left the event inspired, equipped with new strategies, and ready to provide exceptional service to our VIP clients in this dynamic real estate market.”
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and its upcoming events, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a prominent real estate agency dedicated to serving home owners throughout the region. With a focus on providing exceptional service and guaranteed results, the agency has built a reputation for excellence in the industry. Led by a team of experienced professionals, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty strives to exceed client expectations and help them achieve their real estate goals.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
