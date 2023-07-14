Celebrate Chicago’s Creativity with Intellects for the Arts Showcase
Explore Chicago’s Cultural Diversity at the Intellects for the Arts ShowcaseCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 26th, 2023, Intellects for the Arts will host a free music event at WHIM Chicago, 1225 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be hosted by Pretty Riot featuring performances by Intellect RFG, Brax10, Morgan Gold and more, as well as a presentation to the arts to follow. A portion of the donations will go to support Stage 773, a non-profit organization that celebrates and nurtures the creative process of Chicago’s off-loop theater artists.
“Intellects for the Arts” Showcase, believe in the power of music to connect, inspire and transform. They are a platform for emerging artists from Chicago to showcase their talent, passion and creativity to the world. They celebrate the diversity, innovation and excellence of our city’s music scene, and they support the next generation of musical stars. Their mission is to fuel the community of thriving superstars waiting to be discovered, and to give back to the community that has shaped their careers and paths in the arts.
Stage 773 is a non-profit organization that acts to embody the vibrant spirit of Chicago off-loop theater. They provide material, technical, organizational and emotional support to hundreds of actors, directors, writers, composers, and designers every year. They also offer accessible, affordable and exceptional entertainment to audiences of all backgrounds and tastes.
The event is open to the public and free of charge. However, attendees are encouraged to make donations to Stage 773 at the door or online at https://www.stage773.com/donate.
The event is sponsored by WHIM Chicago, a new immersive art experience that invites guests to wander through worlds made of art. WHIM Chicago is located at the same address as Stage 773 and will be open for guests to explore before and after the music event.
For more information about Intellects for the Arts, visit https://www.rfgreatness.org/ or follow them on social media @rfgllc.
For more information about Stage 773, visit https://www.stage773.com or follow them on social media @stage773. For more information about WHIM Chicago, visit https://www.whimchicago.com or follow them on social media @whimchicago.
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an evening of music and art while supporting Chicago’s artists and theater community. Join Intellects for the Arts on Saturday, August 26th at WHIM Chicago and show your love for the arts.
