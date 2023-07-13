EchoNous Releases Significant Update to Kosmos for Android Users

Kosmos by EchoNous

The Kosmos handheld ultrasound system is now the most advanced ultrasound machine for compatible Android mobile devices

REDMOND, WASH., UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EchoNous, the point-of-care ultrasound company that has redefined the handheld ultrasound category, today announced a major expansion to their Kosmos Android product increasing its capabilities and performance for both its Lexsa (Linear) and Torso-One (Phased Array) probes. This upgrade further increases the company as the leader in the handheld ultrasound arena and extends its commitment to developing cutting-edge AI-enhanced technology with the highest quality and richest capabilities at the lowest barrier to entry, accelerating ultrasound adoption and clinicians’ ability to improve patient care.

The EchoNous Kosmos point-of-care ultrasound system (POCUS) is available across three platforms: the EchoNous Bridge (proprietary tablet), off-the-shelf Android devices and compatible iOS tablets. Today’s new release on Android empowers users with the opportunity to access every feature available on Kosmos including the groundbreaking AI educational tools.

The robust list of new and enhanced features available on the Android platform include:

-2D Imaging

-M Mode

-Color Flow Doppler

-Color Power Doppler (CPD)

-Pulsed Wave Doppler (PW) for Lexsa (Linear) and Torso (Phased Array) probes

-Continuous Wave Doppler (CW)

-Tissue Doppler Imaging (TDI)

-Trio AI (Cardiac: Auto Guidance, Auto-Grading, Auto-Labeling)

-AI FAST (Abdominal: Auto-Labeling)

-Auto-Ejection Fraction (EF) calculation

-Auto-VTI Tracing

-DICOM SR

-Cardiac Calcs

-Vascular Calcs

-Post Exam Processing

-Integrations with Us2.AI (Automated echo reports), 19Labs (Tele-ultrasound), and the Kosmos Universal Platform workflow solution.

“The Kosmos system has set a new industry standard in performance for the handheld ultrasound category, and these new capabilities take it beyond our own proprietary Bridge system by making it accessible to every possible user around the world,” said Graham Cox, CEO at EchoNous. “With Android now fully featured and a fully featured iOS system coming soon, POCUS users will now have the most powerful handheld ultrasound system on the platform of their choice.”

All the purchasable features can be accessed by downloading the latest version of the EchoNous Kosmos app onto their compatible Android device. For more information on how to add these features to your device, contact EchoNous.

This release not only gives point-of-care users the highest capabilities of any other Android-compatible ultrasound system, but it also gives existing and potential Kosmos users increased flexibility to use these features on a device size and price point that works best for them.

EchoNous’s mission is to continue making point-of-care ultrasound more capable, more accessible, and easier to learn whilst maintaining the quality of a higher-cost cart-based system. It is committed to creating and developing meaningful AI features designed to help novice users become more proficient and expert users more efficient.

For more information about Kosmos Android version 5.1, or to get in touch, visit EchoNous.com.

About EchoNous

Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, EchoNous creates transformative handheld point-of-care ultrasound solutions by infusing premium ultrasound performance with industry-leading AI educational tools providing more clinicians with increased information more quickly. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.