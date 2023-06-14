EchoNous and 19Labs Partner to offer AI-enhanced Point-of-Care Telemedicine Platform

Kosmos by EchoNous

Partnership creates advanced telemedicine solution incorporating high-performance POCUS, Zoom-Based Telemedicine and over thirty additional diagnostic devices

REDMOND, WA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EchoNous, the point-of-care ultrasound company that is redefining the handheld ultrasound category, today announced a partnership with 19Labs to provide enhanced telehealth capabilities to rural communities and medical educators by adding the Kosmos ultrasound system to the 19Labs GALE eClinics platform.

Each company is pushing to break the mold in their respective categories, making this partnership especially compelling. EchoNous is breaking new ground in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) with its Kosmos platform by incorporating high-end performance and educational AI guidance into a handheld device. And 19Labs, now with the Kosmos system added to the portfolio of GALE-supported diagnostic devices, allows clinicians to diagnose remotely with the same set of diagnostic devices they would use in a hospital. Working together, they have created a comprehensive diagnostic telehealth platform that is affordable, easy to use, and compact enough to carry anywhere.

The GALE eClinics platform, enhanced with Kosmos-powered tele-ultrasound, is a breakthrough solution for rural and underserved communities and ultrasound educators. The solution is already in use by the health ministries in rural Guyana and rural Mexico, with multiple lives saved.

“Kosmos is the gold standard in handheld ultrasound, but it wasn’t built solely for ultrasound experts,” said Luke Baldwin, Vice President of Marketing at EchoNous. “That’s why we’ve focused on AI for educational assistance and partnerships with companies like 19Labs that provide a way for users to access ultrasound experts regardless of geographic location.” He continued, “These innovations will help clinicians drive ongoing ultrasound adoption worldwide.”

For many populations worldwide, access to basic healthcare is challenging at best, and in some cases, diagnostic imaging is simply out of reach. This platform provides rural and underserved communities with a comprehensive clinic experience by combining multiple diagnostic tools in one affordable, easy-to-use device, thereby enabling local providers to communicate in real time with remote specialists for guidance and remote diagnosis.

Dr. Vicente, Director of the Union Hidalgo Health Center in Oaxaca, Mexico, said this about the solution's impact on the local medical services: “With this technology, we advanced from being a first-level health center to a second-level. Instead of directing the patient to a hospital in the capital, we are providing consultation right here.”

“EchoNous is the leading provider of POCUS solutions,” said Ram Fish, 19Labs Founder and CEO. “When we researched companies committed to helping diagnose and monitor patients, we immediately thought of EchoNous and their innovative solutions.”

In addition to better serving remote and underserved communities, this tele-ultrasound solution also helps to improve remote ultrasound education. With training as the main barrier to ultrasound adoption, POCUS education programs increasingly turn to tele-ultrasound to facilitate longitudinal learning from a distance. By using Kosmos, this new solution facilitates real-time ultrasound, voice, and video sharing and on-system AI educational guidance called Kosmos Trio. With Trio, novice learners receive in-context instruction for transducer placement, anatomy identification, image grading, and auto-image capture. Hence, learners no longer need to rely solely on the remote educator for assistance with transducer placement and image acquisition.

The American College of Physicians (ACP) is leading the way in remote ultrasound training. Through the ACP POCUS Mentorship Program, members benefit from advanced remote ultrasound training facilitated by the Kosmos/19Labs platform, utilizing live tele-ultrasound sessions to teach ultrasound trainees. This innovative education program reflects a growing trend in the medical community. Tele-ultrasound not only holds great potential for enhancing retention rates, but it also offers the added advantage of reducing or even eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming in-person training.

The collaboration between EchoNous and 19Labs is a powerful example of how EchoNous is thinking about improving access to care as a key innovator in the point-of-care ultrasound space.

“I couldn’t be happier about our partnership with 19Labs,” said Graham Cox, CEO of EchoNous. “Both companies are committed to improving access to healthcare worldwide. I look forward to working together as we continue our innovations to improve healthcare technology and global availability to everyone.”

Today’s announcement is one of several initiatives that Cox plans to accelerate in order to drive continued growth for EchoNous and expand ultrasound adoption globally.

About EchoNous

Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, EchoNous creates transformative handheld point-of-care ultrasound solutions by infusing premium ultrasound performance with industry-leading AI educational tools providing more clinicians with increased information more quickly. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.

About 19Labs

19Labs is the creator of GALE, Next Generation Point-of-Care platform for pharmacies, schools, and rural communities. GALE brings together cutting-edge diagnostic technologies from industry leaders like Zoom, Elo, Amwell, Eko, Samsung Mobile, MIR, Omron, Viasat, and many others in one smart, efficient, and cost-effective platform. It was designed from the ground up to be operated by non-healthcare professionals in locations with limited infrastructure and optimized for low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity. To learn more about GALE, please visit www.19labs.com