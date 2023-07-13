The Prestigious Ommie Awards Announces Its Winners in Special Online Gala

Ommiewood The Ommie Awards hall of Fame Ommie awards Gala

OMTimes Media Presents the Ommie Awards 2022: A Grand Celebration of Luminary Minds in the Spiritually Conscious Community.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OMTimes Media announces the upcoming Ommie Awards 2022: A Gala Event to Celebrate the Luminary Minds of the Spiritually Conscious Community. The Livestreaming Gala event will occur on July 16 at 8:PM Eastern Time.

OMTimes Media, a premier multimedia platform dedicated to promoting and uniting the holistic, conscious, and spiritual community, is proud to announce the inaugural Ommie Awards 2022. This highly anticipated gala event is designed to acknowledge and celebrate the leading luminaries and innovative thinkers within the spiritually conscious and holistic community.

The Ommie Awards 2022 are the realization of OMTimes Media's long-time goal of developing a platform that fosters innovation and new thought. The Ommie Awards aim to inspire and empower others to voice their unique insights and perspectives by highlighting the achievements and contributions of key figures within the spiritually conscious community.

"The Ommie Awards is our way of acknowledging the extraordinary individuals who make significant contributions to the spiritually conscious community," says Christopher Buck, CEO of OMTimes Media. "But it's more than just an awards ceremony. It celebrates our collective efforts to promote a holistic and conscious lifestyle."

In addition to recognizing established figures in the field, a central focus of the Ommie Awards is incentivizing new voices within the spiritually conscious and holistic communities. The event aims to foster and encourage emerging talent, providing a platform for these individuals to share their ideas and insights.

"The future of our community lies in the hands of our new and emerging voices," says Liane Buck, COO of OMTimes Media. "Through the Ommie Awards, we aim to create a platform that encourages innovation and fresh perspectives within our community."

As part of its commitment to promoting contemporary conscious media luminaries, the Ommie Awards will also introduce a promotion framework for these thought leaders. This initiative aims to provide a platform for their work, helping to bring their contributions to a wider audience.

The Ommie Awards 2022 promises to be a star-studded event, with numerous prominent figures from the spiritually conscious community expected to attend. The gala event will feature engaging discussions, inspiring talks, and networking opportunities alongside the award presentation.

OMTimes Media invites all spiritually conscious and holistic community members to participate in this momentous event. The Ommie Awards 2022 is an opportunity to celebrate our community's leaders' achievements and engage with new ideas and insights that will shape our collective future.

"Through the Ommie Awards, we hope to create a ripple effect, inspiring others to contribute to our community and promoting a lifestyle that values holistic wellbeing and spiritual consciousness," concludes Christopher Buck.

The OMMIES AWARDS platform is a “hands-on project” in partnership with the best Publishing Houses in the USA and several Conscious, Spiritual, and Metaphysics professionals. We are proud to bring an accessible and user-friendly platform that will allow our audience to experience and vote on these Personalities as they shine their vision and bring the new nuances of a more conscious planetary culture.

The Livestreaming Gala event will occur on July 16th at 8:PM Eastern Time. Streaming from OMTimes Tv on Youtube

About OMTimes Media:

OMTimes Media is a leading multimedia platform dedicated to the holistic and conscious community. OMTimes Media aims to promote a lifestyle integrating holistic practices, spiritual consciousness, and social responsibility through its various initiatives, including its popular magazine, radio network, and digital platform.

