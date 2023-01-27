The Ommie Awards: The Luminaries of the Spiritually Conscious Community

OMTimes Is Presenting Its International Conscious Media Awards, The Ommie Awards Ommies Awards for Lifetime Achievement Awards Ommie awards logo winners

OMTimes Media releases today its unique platform hosting its international Ommie Awards designed to cater to the world’s ever-growing, conscious audience.

We are proud to have masterminded this platform, as all our spotlighted Luminaries and Nominees are authorities in their fields and have undisputable reputations. We honor their level of Excellence.” — Christopher Buck, CEO

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMTimes Media unveils The OMMIES AWARDS, its International Conscious Media Awards Platform spotlighting the Luminaries of the Spiritual and Conscious Community.

OMTimes Media releases today its unique platform hosting its international Ommie Awards designed to cater to the world’s ever-growing and consciously oriented audience.

OMTimes Media holds a strategic position as a key influencer on conscious media and broadcasting culture through OMTimes Magazine and the OMTimes Conscious Radio and TV Broadcasting Networks, along with four other publications covering all the aspects and niches of the Conscious Lifestyle.

“We are proud to have masterminded this platform, as all our spotlighted Luminaries and Nominees are authorities in their fields and have undisputable reputations. We are proud of their level of Excellence.

These are exciting times in OMTimes’ history; as we grow more and more as a mindful niche, we are changing the entire Conscious culture, co-creating more directly with our audience,” reiterated the OMTimes President & CEO, Christopher Buck.

The Ommie Awards is comprised of three different levels of participation and nomination. The first two classification types are done by Editorial appointment, which means that the categories of Community Awards (both related to the magazines/printing branch and the broadcasting division are based on a meritorious system practice at the discretion of the Editorial committee.

“Our goal is to bring the center the new wave of Conscious Changemakers, Visionaries, and Influencers of this genre. We want to honor these Luminaries by amplifying their voices and their reach. The Ommies is just one of the many facets we encompass, as our main goals are always centered on service to others,” says Christopher B. Buck, President and CEO of OMTimes Media.

The same parameters were used in 2022 to nominate the two other broader categories, such as The Most Influential Personalities of 2022 and the Luminaries Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The second broader category includes all the facets of the spiritually-oriented lifestyle, such as outstanding professionals, best-published books, spiritual and sacred music, oracle cards, and much more. These groupings will undergo a process of direct voting, starting on February 1, 2023, and closing on March 1.

The lineup of the Ommie Awards consists of prominent Conscious personalities and professionals of high relevance who are known specialists in Meditation, Mindfulness, Conscious Lifestyle, Relationships, Metaphysics, and Spirituality.



Today, OMTimes announces the 2022 Winners of the Most Influential Personalities of 2022 and The Lifetime Achievement Awards. The OMTimes Editorial Team ascertains both types' votes from the printing and broadcast media divisions.

The OMMIES AWARDS platform is a “hands-on project” in partnership with the best Publishing Houses in the USA and several Conscious, Spiritual, and Metaphysics professionals. We are proud to bring an accessible and user-friendly platform that will allow our audience to experience and vote on these Personalities as they shine their vision and bring the new nuances of a more conscious planetary culture.

About OMTimes Media Inc.

OMTimes Media is a 502 legal corporation, part of Cathedral of the Soul, Inc, an esoteric church, and Humanity Healing International, Inc., a global, non-profit, non-political, and non-religious organization dedicated to fostering changes in communities with little or no hope. OMTimes Media is the world’s largest niche media organization specially tailored to the conscious, spiritual, and mindful communities, visit:

The Ommie Awards is a creative contest bringing writers, musicians, influencers, Conscious Personalities to the forefront of a spiritually conscious Universe.