National Life’s Do Good Fest® Moves to Livestream Fundraiser for Vermont Disaster Recovery
Watch Plain White T’s, lovelytheband, Fastball, All Night Boogie Band and Donate
We hope that friends, family, and fans across the nation will join us virtually on Saturday to celebrate Vermont to help us bring back Vermont stronger than before.”MONTPELIER, VERMONT, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to this week’s catastrophic flooding, National Life Group’s Do Good Fest® has shifted into a livestreamed event and global fundraiser to support rebuilding Vermont, viewable on Saturday, July 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.
— National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi
With the historic devastation Vermont is experiencing, it is National Life’s privilege to announce that we are moving Do Good Fest to an acoustic performance that will be livestreamed so that viewers across Vermont, the nation and globally can experience the good vibes and participate in supporting the rebuilding of Vermont through online donations.
Partnering with Star 92.9, special guests will join headliner two-time Grammy-nominated American Rock Band Plain White T’s, Fastball, lovelytheband and Vermont favorite, All Night Boogie Band.
“We hope that friends, family, and fans across the nation will join us virtually on Saturday to celebrate Vermont to help us bring back Vermont stronger than before.” National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi said.
National Life will miss having concert attendees on campus celebrating with us, but right now the community needs support. Ticketholders who made donations to Branches of Hope can request a refund or their donation will be directed to the Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023.
Watch the concert and stay tuned for updates at Do Good Fest Vermont — Do Good Fest.
#VTFlood23 - You can donate here.
Learn more here about National Life Group’s corporate philanthropy with programs that include a commitment to ending childhood hunger, children’s mental health, LifeChanger of the Year and other social responsibilities.
About National Life Group
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com
National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
Daphne Larkin
National Life Group
+1 802-229-3607
email us here