Neurotechnology Secures Overall First Place in MINEX III Evaluation
Neurotechnology is now leading in both fingerprint recognition template-generator and template-matcher categories, securing the overall top vendor position within the MINEX III evaluation.
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.
We are proud to achieve such great results in the latest NIST MINEX III evaluation, which highlighted Neurotechnology's industry-leading performance in the biometric field.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the company’s latest fingerprint recognition algorithm established the best template matcher result of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX) III evaluation. With this new accomplishment, the company is now leading in both fingerprint recognition template-generator and template-matcher categories, securing the overall top vendor position within the MINEX III evaluation.
— Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology
MINEX III evaluation is used to compare the accuracy and interoperability of fingerprint template generators and fingerprint template matchers. Neurotechnology’s latest fingerprint template matcher demonstrated its industry-leading status, impressively outperforming the second-place competitor by more than a 10-fold margin. With these top-level performance results the company is establishing itself as the most interoperable and accurate fingerprint recognition algorithm provider.
“We are proud to achieve such great results in the latest NIST MINEX III evaluation, which highlighted Neurotechnology's industry-leading performance in the biometric field,” said Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology. “Over the past few months our algorithms have shown top results in multiple NIST evaluations, often overtaking the closest competitors by significant margins and setting ever higher accuracy standards for the industry. I believe such performance is a true testament of our team’s ability to continuously provide market leading multi-biometric technologies.”
Neurotechnology, as a multi-biometric solutions developer, is also an active participant in other NIST evaluations of different biometric modalities. The company's algorithms have consistently performed among the best in such varied assessments as IREX 10, PFT III, FRVT, ELFT, and SlapSeg III.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, the Ghana General Elections, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Voter Deduplication and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
