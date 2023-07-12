AI Nexus Healthcare Joins Prestigious Health Tech Venture Accelerator, Matter Health

Matter Health Selects AI Nexus Healthcare To Join Global Incubator

AI Nexus Healthcare has been selected to participate in the Matter Health global healthcare incubator.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare has been selected to participate in the Matter Health global healthcare incubator. The MATTER collaborative includes more than 700 current and alumni startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare.

Joining the forces of Fortune 500 companies, non-profit health systems and academic institutions, the incubator is designed to empower industry-leading organizations to source and co-develop solutions, build innovation capacity and solve complex problems. Together we are accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives.

“We are beyond honored to have been selected from such a competitive group of applicants and are excited to be in the company of such esteemed change makers in the healthcare space.” Said Charlie Farhoodi, COO and Co-Founder of AI Nexus Healthcare. “We look forward to helping solve some of the world’s biggest healthcare challenges and creating change where it is so desperately needed.”

AI Nexus Healthcare is on a mission to democratize healthcare making it more accessible to individuals regardless of economic status, geographic location, gender or race. Its revolutionary technology allows users to take control of their health and provide real-time decision support to health care professionals through a groundbreaking combination of machine learning pattern recognition with insights created by Cognitive Al that encapsulates the expertise of dozens of medical doctors.

Their signature platform, mia, is capable of detecting early warning signs of the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions such as respiratory disorders, stroke and cardiac arrhythmia. mia provides timely actionable advice to help its users become aware of what they can do to mitigate the risks of developing chronic diseases and to seek preventative medical care before disease progression becomes acute.

