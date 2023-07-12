US412 (SR20) Bridge Closure in Dyer County

JACKSON, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has closed US 412 (SR20) eastbound bridge, just south of Dyersburg, after an accident occurred causing damage to the bridge.

There is an active repair project taking place on the bridge with one lane already temporarily closed. TDOT and the contractor are working to assess the damage. All eastbound lanes will be closed until further notice. The westbound lanes are open.

A detour will be posted.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.