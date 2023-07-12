Domenick Macri Appointed as Head of Strategic Partnerships - USA, for AI Nexus Healthcare

Submit Release
AI Nexus Healthcare, leading creator of AI-powered healthcare solutions, appoints Domenick Macri as Head of Strategic Partnerships for the US market.

I am honored to join the team and contribute to the mission of revolutionizing healthcare. By forging strategic partnerships, we will amplify the speed and impact of our ground-breaking technologies”
— Domenick Macri

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare, leading creator of AI-powered healthcare solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Domenick Macri as Head of Strategic Partnerships for the US market. Domenick brings extensive experience in forging strategic alliances and driving beneficial collaborations, positioning AI Nexus Healthcare for continued growth and innovation.

As Head of Strategic Partnerships US, Domenick Macri will play a pivotal role in expanding AI Nexus Healthcare's network of partners, fostering relationships with key stakeholders, and driving strategic initiatives. Domenick will help drive the company's growth strategy and support its mission to revolutionize and democratize healthcare through its cutting-edge technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Domenick to our team," said Faramarz Farhoodi, CEO and Founder of AI Nexus Healthcare. "His proven expertise in cultivating strategic alliances will be instrumental in propelling our company's growth.”

Domenick brings a wealth of experience to his role at AI Nexus Healthcare. Previously, Domenick held positions with JPMorgan Private Bank for over 12 years, as well as working for the Ray Dalio Family Office where he held the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"I am honored to join AI Nexus Healthcare and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing healthcare through innovative AI solutions," said Domenick Macri. "By forging exceptional strategic partnerships, we will amplify the speed and impact of our ground-breaking technologies. I am excited to collaborate with their exceptionally talented team and to develop transformative partnerships that will shape the future of healthcare around the world."

