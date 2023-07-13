GALIDE Named Jamf Developer Partner
The new platform is a game changer as it helps Mac admins more effectively time the refresh of their Apple devices in order to maximize value recovery”HOUSTON, TX, US, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GALIDE, the most trusted Apple buyback solution in North America is proud to announce that it has been named a Jamf Developer Partner.
This September, GALIDE will be showcasing its latest solutions at the Jamf User Nation Conference (JNUC) in Austin from September 19-21. As a platinum sponsor, the company plans on demonstrating the ways its new asset management platform can help Jamf's customers maximize the value of their Apple hardware.
"Jamf has more than 72,500 active customers, managing over 30 million Apple devices." said Abeer Motiwala, VP of GALIDE. "The vast majority of our clients use Jamf for Mobile Device Management (MDM)."
George Weisgerber, GALIDE Head of Partnerships and Procurement stated, "The new platform is a game changer as it helps Mac admins more effectively time the refresh of their Apple devices in order to maximize value recovery."
For over 15 years, Apple admins have gathered, whether in person or virtually, at the Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC). JNUC is a great opportunity for Apple IT, users and InfoSec leaders to discover new and better ways to manage and secure Apple devices to simplify work and keep users productive. GALIDE is excited to now be a Developer Partner with Jamf, as together the two companies can help their customers more cost-effectively manage their Apple devices.
About GALIDE
GALIDE is the leading IT Hardware Repair and Value Recovery solution for schools and enterprises across North America. With a commitment to quality, security, and environmental responsibility, GALIDE helps its clients manage and safely remarket their retired IT assets in the most efficient, secure, and sustainable way possible. To learn more about GALIDE, visit www.galide.com or email info@galide.com
