FEED THE STREETS CALI FOUNDATION 5TH ANNUAL TELETHON WAS A HUGE SUCCESS PASSING OUT ESSENTIALS TO THOUSANDS IN LA COUNTY
FTS CALI GAVE OUT MORE THE 3000 ESSENTIAL BAGS TO THE HOMELESS THROUGHOUT LOS ANGELES
This is a personal endeavor for us, we all need a little help sometimes and we want our sisters and brothers living on the streets to know they are not alone.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed The Streets Cali.org had its 5th annual telethon, giving away thousands of bags of essentials for the homeless communities in Los Angeles County, The FTS team gathered in a rented Winnebago and drove around the county, passing out necessities. Cosandra Calloway and the group put together gift bags with toothpaste, bath soap, detergent, hand sanitizers, razors, feminine products for the ladies, vitamins, water, toothbrushes, power bars, mouthwash, body wipes, and so much more. "We were extremely excited about this telethon. It is the first time we could be in one vehicle; we could cover much more territory." Said Cosandra.
— Cosandra Calloway, Founder
Many of the products given away were donated by various charities and organizations that have partnered with Feed The Streets over the years. "We are so grateful for the amazing partnerships that we have developed over the past decade, this is a grassroots organization that touches the people, and Cosandra and I were paying for most of the supplies; however, she worked tirelessly to make the foundation stronger and to secure the partnerships," said Gwendolyn Priestley, Founding board member. Organizations such as LA Mission, Eradicate the Hate, Open Arms Pantry, and Sign with Me, to name a few, all lend a hand to help with this mission to give back to our community.
Feed The Streets Cali next event will be during the Leimert Park festival in Los Angeles. You can also find them on Venice Beach, giving clothes, shoes, food, and hygiene supplies on any given day. "This is a personal endeavor for us, we all need a little help sometimes and we want our sisters and brothers living on the streets to know they are not alone." Continued Cosandra.
ABOUT
FEED YHE STREETS CALI is a 501 c3 that was started in Los Angeles by two friends who felt they need to do more in the community, particularly with the unhoused people of the city. FTS continues to give weekly food disbursements, essential giveaways, clothing drives, blankets during the winter, and their major giveaway at Christmas. This organization started with love and continues to spread love, joy, and supplies to those in need.
Gwendolyn M Priestley
Feed The Streets Cali Foundation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram