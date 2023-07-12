AI Nexus Healthcare Welcomes Ex-HSBC / JP Morgan CFO, Christophe Guillemot as Key Addition to Advisory Board

Ex-HSBC / JP Morgan CFO joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare, leading developer of AI-powered healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce Christophe Guillemot, as the newest member of its Advisory Board.

Christophe brings a wealth of expertise and experience with over 35 years in banking spanning across the financial centers of Paris, London, New York and Geneva. Christophe's previous roles include 25 years at JPMorgan where he was Chief Financial officer and Chief Strategist for the Global Private Bank and more recently 10 Years at HSBC as Chief Financial Officer of the Global Private Bank as well as CEO of Private Bank in Switzerland.

"We are thrilled to have Christophe Guillemot join our extremely talented board of advisors" said Faramarz Farhoodi, CEO and Founder of AI Nexus Healthcare. "His extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand the reach of our game-changing technology and realize our mission of democratizing healthcare - making it more accessible to individuals regardless of economic status, geographic location, gender or race.”

AI Nexus Healthcare is at the forefront of developing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions and smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence.

"I am excited to join forces with the talented team at AI Nexus Healthcare and to support such a dynamic and future focused company" said Christophe Guillemot.

With Christophe onboard, AI Nexus Healthcare is further poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the healthcare technology space.