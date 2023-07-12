Pali Highway project Phase 2 continues through December

Main, News Posted on Jul 12, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on Phase 2 of the Pali Highway Resurfacing project, from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street.

Paving has begun from Wyllie Street to Vineyard Boulevard, and motorists should expect a single lane closure in one direction. Improvements include resurfacing and reconstruction of the roadway, the installation of traffic signals that meet new wind-resistant requirements, bus pad installations, utility reconstruction, median improvements, guardrail replacement, and construction of curb ramps, driveways, and sidewalks.

The revised completion date for the Pali Highway project is December 2023. Due to inclement weather, there were 148 unworkable days of the 390 working days since the project began in March 2021. HDOT and the contractor are committed to the December completion date.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destination. For information on The Pali Highway Resurfacing project, please view the project website at palihighway.org.

HDOT Thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding as we make the necessary improvements to our roadways.

