LIVIN Immigration Services Launches New Service for Employers Seeking Positive LMIAs

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVIN Immigration Services, a leading immigration consultant company in Edmonton, is proud to announce the launch of a new service for employers seeking to receive a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

A LMIA is a document that shows that there is a need for a foreign worker and that no Canadian or permanent resident is available to do the job. It is required for most employers who want to hire foreign workers under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or the International Mobility Program.

LIVIN Immigration Services has extensive experience and expertise in helping employers apply for LMIAs and finding qualified candidates from abroad. The company has a team of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) who can handle all the paperwork and communication with the government agencies involved in the LMIA process.

The new service offered by LIVIN Immigration Services is designed to make the LMIA process faster, easier and more successful for employers. The service includes:

• A free initial consultation to assess the employer's needs and eligibility for a LMIA

• A customized LMIA strategy based on the employer's industry, occupation and location

• A comprehensive LMIA application package that meets all the requirements and standards of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

• A thorough labour market research and analysis to demonstrate the genuine need for a foreign worker

• A proactive recruitment and advertising campaign to attract and screen potential Canadian or permanent resident candidates

• A detailed report on the recruitment efforts and results, including proof of advertising and copies of resumes received

• A constant follow-up and communication with ESDC and Service Canada until a decision is made on the LMIA application

• A guidance and support on how to extend, renew or change the LMIA if needed

LIVIN Immigration Services guarantees that its new service will provide employers with the best possible chance of obtaining a positive LMIA in a timely manner. The company also offers other immigration services, such as visitor visas, study permits, work permits, super visas, sponsorships, PRs and citizenships.

LIVIN Immigration Services was founded and is now led by Justyna Dzioch, who is a RCIC with over 5 years of experience in the immigration field. The company has a 5-star rating based on 160+ reviews on Google and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

