Powerball Jackpot Again Increased: Up to $750 Million

Mega Millions rolls to estimated $560 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to $55,000

JACKSON, MISS. – With players flocking the retailers to get in on the excitement, the Powerball® group has again increased the jackpot to an estimated $750 million in advance of the drawing tonight, Wednesday, July 12.

The estimated cash value for the drawing tonight is $378.8 million. This will be the 36th drawing in the current jackpot run and the 6th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for Friday, July 14, is an estimated $560 million, with an estimated cash value of $281.1 million. This is the third time both advertised jackpots have surpassed $500 million simultaneously. The other two times occurred in 2018 and 2021.

For the July 11 Mega Millions drawing, one player matched four out of five white balls plus the Megaball, yielding a win of $10,000. If the player had spent the extra $1 for the Megaplier option, their win would have doubled to $20,000 due to the Megaplier number being 2.

The ticket was purchased from Sai Quick Stop on West Wortham Road in Saucier. The player has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

The jackpot the Thursday, July 13, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $55,000.

