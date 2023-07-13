Funding Secured for Initial Manufacturing & Deployment of 20 ZenaDrone 1000s in Ireland: Epazz, Inc (Stock Symbol: EPAZ)

EPAZZ Holdings (Stock Symbol: EPAZ) $epaz ZenaDrone $EPAZ in Dublin with Sir Ossian Smyth $EPAZ ZenaDrone in Germany $EPAZ ZenaDrone.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Funding Secured for Initial Manufacturing and Deployment of 20 ZenaDrone 1000s in Ireland; Each Drone Can Generate Over $100,000 Per Year: Epazz, Inc. (Stock Symbol: EPAZ) Cloud-Based Software Specialized for Applications to Corporate Clients, Higher Education and Government Institutions.Marketing ZenaDrone 1000, AI Technology Totally Autonomous Drone, Surveillance, Inspection and Monitoring Solution.Secured Funding for Initial Manufacturing & Deployment of 20 ZenaDrone 1000s for Service in Ireland.Estimates for Each Deployed Drone to Generate Over $100,000 Per Year.Patent Filed on Artificial Intelligence Smart Battery Tech for ZenaDrone 1000 and Electric Airplanes.ZenaDrone 1000 Gaining Interest from Multiple Sectors for Search & Rescue, Firefighting, Cargo Delivery and Land Surveys.Filing for Series of AI Patents on Drone and Battery Technology.Low-Cost Augmented Reality Glasses for On-Site Remote Assist Product.Epazz, Inc. (OTC EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. The EPAZ Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. EPAZ BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Other EPAZ products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system). EPAZ is also upgrading the AI technology of ZenaDrone 1000 to increase its global reach across industries.The EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 is a totally autonomous drone, surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution. The drone comprises innovative software technology, along with compact and rugged hardware that was engineered for industrial uses in military, construction, agriculture, surveillance, search and rescue and customizable applications. This EPAZ multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle has garnered positive reviews from several industries, especially the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management and civil engineering industries. It is also equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. EPAZ ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.In the coming year, the goal of the EPAZ ZenaDrone is the enhancement of its AI capabilities, which include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications. Learn more about ZenaDrone here: https://www.zenadrone.com/ ZenaDrone Predictive Artificial Intelligence Secured Funding for Initial Manufacturing & Deployment of 20 ZenaDrone 1000s for Service in IrelandOn July 12th EPAZ announced that ZenaDrone has secured asset-based funding for the initial manufacturing and deployment of 20 ZenaDrone 1000s for services in Ireland to establish Drone as a Service (DaaS) operations. EPAZ estimates that each deployed drone can generate over $100,000 per year.EPAZ will manage and service the 20 drones for any early adopters, which is expected to include Irish farmers, businesses, and government agencies. Irish farmers have a special use case, and their farms will have access to an advanced-precision agriculture drone for monitoring plant health and spraying weeds. Furthermore, the police force and fire departments will be able to quickly mobilize the EPAZ drones as an integrated part of the first-responder system in times of emergencies.According to Fortune Business Insights, "The global drone services market size was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2022, and the market is projected to grow from USD 18.9 billion in 2023 to USD 189.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period."In May, Ossian Smyth, minister of state at the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, visited the EPAZ ZenaDrone offices in Dublin, Ireland. The EPAZ Irish team has been lining up customers throughout Europe, and once the units start getting deployed, they will be an ongoing source of revenue in this region. EPAZ also expects to expand the DaaS into Germany.The EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 has a high-quality camera, allowing users to take stunning aerial photographs and videos that capture the world's beauty from new heights. It also has autonomous flight capabilities, preventing it from crashing even in challenging weather conditions or with sudden obstacles. The EPAZ drone's multi-sensor system can measure height, depth and vegetation and establish a GPS location to track people, objects and animals in the frame of its camera with unprecedented accuracy and control.Patent Filed on Artificial Intelligence Smart Battery Technology for ZenaDrone 1000 and Electric AirplanesOn June 13th EPAZ announced the company's subsidiary, Galaxy Batteries, Inc., has filed its first patent on artificial intelligence smart battery technology.AI smart battery technology gathers data from the environment including wind speed, humidity, temperance and pressure to predict the best output for the system to perform to maximum flight time in the case of the EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 and maximum battery duration or battery life for other devices.As the EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 flies long distance, the weather and environment will change; the system monitoring the conditions will automatically make the necessary changes. The AI smart battery can change output and voltage. It will also monitor the battery temperature and battery health. It will maintain a history of each battery pack. However, the data will be uploaded to the cloud. As the EPAZ ZenaDrone and other devices enter the market, the AI smart battery will use the data from all flights to maximum flight time.EPAZ has formed subsidiary Galaxy Batteries, Inc. to house its intellectual properties for battery technology. EPAZ has been working on special battery technologies for high-powered devices and aircrafts. EPAZ is in the process of filing patents for its battery technology and believes in the future Galaxy Batteries can become an independent company.Many of the projects EPAZ is working on require high-power batteries to run highly specialized devices. The company has launched galaxybatteries.com and will use its battery technology subsidiary.ZenaDrone Inc. 1000's AI Prediction Has Gained Interest from Native American Tribes After the RES 2023 in Las VegasOn May 16th EPAZ announced its ZenaDrone 1000 has gained the interest of Native American tribes after the RES 2023 held in Las Vegas. EPAZ attended the trade show to share how the ZenaDrone 1000 can provide services for search and rescue, firefighting, cargo delivery, and land surveys.EPAZ is currently scheduling demos for the U.S. Military, NATO partners, Irish farmers, the German police force, the German rail, and Native American tribes. ZenaDrone's expanded facility will have the capacity to manufacture over 30 drones per month once the facility is fully in production.EPAZ Filing a Series of AI Patents for Its Drone and Battery TechnologyOn May 9th EPAZ announced that the company is in the process of filing a series of artificial intelligence (AI) patents for its drone technology. EPAZ has already received two patents for its drone technology, and two other patents are under review with the US Patent Office. EPAZ has also filed for international patents.EPAZ has developed a new process for increasing the flight time of its holdings, ZenaDrone 1000, which innovatively provide an opportunity to file for new patents. Furthermore, the process requires a custom battery management system that uses AI to monitor and analyze the fight characteristics of the ZenaDrone 1000.ZenaDrone 1000 is a heavy lift drone requiring special configuration. EPAZ uses AI to track current flights and analyze previous flights to understand how to improve the drone's flight times.The EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 team will use predictive AI analytics and predictive modeling -- a type of analysis that employs methods and resources -- to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology, and it uses techniques including machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics, and data mining. EPAZ will prioritize upgrading the ZenaDrone 1000's AI technology to increase its global reach across industries.Low-Cost Augmented Reality Glasses for On-Site Remote Assist ProductOn May 4th EPAZ announced that the company has developed low-cost Augmented Reality Smart Glasses call Stacklens. EPAZ Stacklens are durable and comfortable augmented reality glasses as well as smart glasses for its holdings in Tillerstack’s onsite remote-assisted product.Stacklens will be under $400 per pair of glasses, while other competitors are selling their glasses for over $2,000 per pair. EPAZ decided to develop its own glasses because it caused sticker shock for customers and potential customers in Europe who wanted to use the technology and because the glasses sold by a third party cost too much. Now, with EPAZ Stacklens, these organizations will be able to use innovation technology at a low cost, allowing the company to win more deals.On-site remote-assisted glasses can be used by technicians in the field to fix complex machines, such as HVAC, industrial machines, and water and waste pipes. Additionally, we have seen interest in using the technology for aircraft maintenance. EPAZ has submitted a proposal to the armed forces to use the technology in the field. The company has received feedback from the United States military about using First Person View Smart Glasses with ZenaDrone 1000. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

$EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 Intelligent Flight Modes for Smart Data Gathering and Surveillance for Industries