New Georgia-based Distillery - Infamous Whiskey
Local master distiller to launch unique whiskey flavors
At Infamous Whiskey we believe in embracing the extraordinary. Our brand encapsulates adventure and the thrill of breaking free from the confines of tradition, as seen in our unique four grain recipe.”GREENSBORO, GEORGIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, launches Georgia-based spirits company Infamous Whiskey.
— Lorenze Tremonti, CEO
“At Infamous Whiskey we believe in embracing the extraordinary. Our brand encapsulates the spirit of adventure and the thrill of breaking free from the confines of tradition, as seen in our unique four grain recipe,” said Tremonti.
Infamous Whiskey will have a range of spirits that cater to the diverse preferences of whiskey enthusiasts. Key products include: Infamous Bourbon Whiskey, Lemon Chill Liqueur, and Act 1 Clear Whiskey.
As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, Infamous Whiskey proudly supports The Lovely Project, an organization dedicated to empowering and inspiring young girls to reach their full potential. Through this support, Infamous Whiskey aims to foster a brighter future and contribute to the betterment of communities.
For more information, please visit www.infamouswhiskey.com.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-817-5559
Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
Follow us on social media for the latest news and updates:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfamousWhiskey
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfamousWhiskey
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/infamouswhiskey
About Infamous Whiskey:
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live life infamously. Learn more: www.InfamousWhiskey.com
About The Lovely Project:
The Lovely Project is a non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando, FL that exists to empower girls and women to find their voice, know their value, and unleash their valor. Through interactive events and programs hosted on site and in local schools, girls ages 5-19 are invited to experience a loving and encouraging environment where they can be heard and build lasting relationships. Learn more: www.TheLovelyProject.org
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
Chris Roberts
Infamous Whiskey Inc.
+1 706-817-5559
marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok