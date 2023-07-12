Duncan Custom Gutter, Pensacola Gutter Company, Announces New Warranty for Gutter Installations
Our team takes great pride in our craftsmanship and the quality of our installations. With this warranty, we aim to provide our customers with complete peace of mind.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Duncan Custom Gutter, a leading provider of high-quality gutter installation in Pensacola and surround areas, is thrilled to announce an exciting enhancement to their customer service offerings. Effective immediately, the company is introducing a comprehensive new warranty program for all gutter installations, guaranteeing long-lasting functionality and peace of mind for their valued customers.
Duncan Custom Gutter has built a stellar reputation in the industry by delivering top-notch gutter solutions, designed to protect homes and buildings from water damage and drainage issues. With their unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is taking their customer service to the next level with the introduction of this robust warranty program.
Key features of the new warranty program include:
Extended Coverage: Duncan Custom Gutter now offers an extended warranty period for all gutter repairs in Pensacola and surrounding areas, ensuring that customers have ample time to experience and appreciate the durability and functionality of their new gutters.
Comprehensive Protection: The warranty covers a wide range of issues related to the installation process, including workmanship, material defects, and product performance. Customers can rest assured knowing that Duncan Custom Gutter has them covered.
Hassle-Free Claims Process: Duncan Custom Gutter understands the importance of a smooth and efficient claims process. In the event of any warranty claim, the company has streamlined procedures in place to ensure minimal disruption for their valued customers.
Professional Support: The Duncan Custom Gutter team consists of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional service. They are readily available to address any concerns or questions regarding the warranty, providing expert guidance and support to customers throughout the process.
"We are thrilled to introduce this new warranty program, further underscoring our dedication to customer satisfaction," said Derek Stone, owner of Duncan Custom Gutter. "Our team takes great pride in our craftsmanship and the quality of our installations. With this warranty, we aim to provide our customers with complete peace of mind, knowing that their gutters are backed by our commitment to excellence."
With this new warranty program, Duncan Custom Gutter aims to strengthen its position as a trusted industry leader. By consistently delivering superior gutter solutions and unparalleled customer service, the company has become a go-to choice for homeowners and businesses seeking reliable protection against water damage.
"Awesome company with great staff." stated by Rossco P, a client of Duncan Custom Gutter. "Super professional, very efficient, and reasonably priced. Can't say enough about our new 6" black gutters and how these guys didn't stop working at all! Already getting positive comments from my hood!"
For more information about Duncan Custom Gutter and their new warranty program, please visit their website at www.duncancustomgutter.com or contact their customer service team at (850) 455-7246 or info@duncancustomgutter.com.
About Duncan Custom Gutter:
Duncan Custom Gutter is a leading provider of high-quality gutter solutions, dedicated to protecting homes and buildings from water damage. With a commitment to excellence and a team of skilled professionals, the company delivers top-notch gutter installations that offer superior functionality and durability. Duncan Custom Gutter is proud to serve customers with a wide range of residential and commercial gutter needs, offering customized solutions to meet individual requirements.
Derek Stone
Duncan Custom Gutter & Copper Craft, Inc.
+1 850-455-7246
