Introducing The Cangshan NAKA Series
Cangshan is bringing another series of cutlery to the market, this line is dubbed NAKA.GEORGETOWN, TX, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Not one to rest on its laurels, Cangshan is bringing another series of cutlery to the market: Welcome NAKA! This new series is where exceptional craftsmanship meets exquisite design; a bold choice for home cooks who are looking for uncompromising kitchen performance with a contemporary look. The knives in this series are statement pieces, combining the need for personal style with serious kitchen prowess.
Made with the company’s proprietary X-7 Damascus Steel, NAKA will help home cooks and professional chefs slice and dice their way through just about any kitchen project with ease. The blade is formed by folding 67 layers of steel together, resulting in a durable, high-alloy blade with a striking Damascus pattern. This series of cutlery is designed with a distinctive gray grain on the durable, G10 material handles, secured by a distinct, mosaic rivet. The handles are ergonomically designed for comfort, even with prolonged use.
The NAKA Series has a solution for every kitchen, whether someone is looking to purchase a new set of knives or add to an existing assortment, this unique collection will enhance and elevate the cook's experience. NAKA is available in a 12-piece set as well as a 4-piece set, including an Ash Wood knife block.
The 12-piece set includes:
• 9-inch Honing Steel;
• 9-inch Offset Bread Knife;
• 8-inch Rocking Chef’s Knife;
• 6-inch Santoku Knife;
• 6-inch Serrated Utility Knife;
• 5-inch Fine-Edge Steak Knife;
• 3.5-inch Paring Knife;
• and 9-inch Come-Apart Shears.
The 4-piece set includes:
• 8-inch Rocking Chef’s Knife;
• 6-inch Santoku Knife;
• and a 3.5-inch Paring Knife.
Open stock includes the above pieces, as well as a 12-inch Butcher Knife; 10-inch Rocking Knife; 7-inch Boning Knife; and a 6-inch Meat Cleaver. The 9-inch Come-Apart Shears will not be available in open stock. Each open-stock knife comes with a deep gray, magnetic, wooden Saya-style sheath that is perfectly shaped to match and protect the blade.
Watch this video to see everything NAKA can do.
NAKA has launched as an Amazon exclusive.
Cangshan Cutlery Company was created from a passion for innovation. From concept to kitchen, we are driven to craft kitchen cutlery that is as inspiring as it is razor-sharp, desired by professional chefs and home cooks alike. For more information on Cangshan, please email Emily.Cappiello@gmail.com.
