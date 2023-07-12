Injured Hiker Carried off Falling Waters

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-271-3361

July 12, 2023

Lincoln, NH – At 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who requested assistance off the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln. The 27-year-old male hiker was descending the trail when he slipped on wet moss and slid down a rock near Cloudland Falls. After sliding on the rock for about 10 feet, he fell off a rock ledge approximately 8 feet and sustained injuries that did not allow him to continue. His hiking partner called 911 for assistance.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to assist the hiker who was identified as David Bailey of Laguna Niguel, CA. Bailey and his hiking partner had started their hike at approximately 2:00 p.m. They reached the top of Little Haystack at 5:30 p.m. Bailey had descended to Cloudland Falls at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he slipped. Cloudland Falls historically has been a common area for people to be overcome by the terrain and wet conditions. The rescue crew hiked up 1 mile to Bailey’s location and carried him down the steep, wet terrain. Bailey and the rescue crew safely arrived to the awaiting Lin-Wood Ambulance at 11:20 p.m. Bailey was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation.

With the amount of precipitation New Hampshire has received in June and July, it is imperative that hikers prepare themselves for the outdoors. Think about having proper footwear for the activity you are engaged in, a headlamp and proper clothing layers for the changes in temperatures and precipitation. For more information about preparing for your hike, please see www.HikeSafe.com.