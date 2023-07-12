Sugar Sugar™ Continues to Grow with Additional Team

Amber Harings Hired as Franchisee Training and Education Coordinator

Another Hire For Sugar Sugar™, This Time in Franchisee Training and Education, Bringing Additional Substance to Franchise Wonder-Brand

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the buzz brand for clean beauty, and lately the darling of franchise insiders; has announced the hiring of Amber Harings as Franchisee Training and Education Coordinator. Harings, who has vast experience starting small businesses as both a manager and administrator; will assume the role for education, training and support for franchisees.

Sugar Sugar has maintained a staunch perspective, limiting its sales spend and instead allocating resources towards training and support of existing and new franchises. This sea-change is not typical in 2023. It has created quite a buzz in franchising as it is a bit of a departure from the typical bloated and top-heavy franchise sales forces; focusing on initial franchise fees, and quick sale turnarounds. It shows an effort to double-down on steady, long term growth.

“We’ve been lucky that we’ve seen growth and haven’t had to allocate as much towards brand building. That's a testament to the brand itself, but also the people and passion within the brand. Also, our franchisees 'get it'.” Said COO William Johner. “We'll continue to push growth at the right pace for our franchisees, staff and clients. We'll grow as quickly as we can - while doing so responsibly. A big part of this is Amber’s work.”

Harings was initially drawn to Sugar Sugar because of the clean beauty and cruelty free aspects. She has had a number of responsibilities at Sugar Sugar already. Even leading the retail push as an aesthetician within Sugar Sugar for over a year. “We love that Amber knows the job and has done the job at a profound rate.” said Aimee Blake, Founder. “A number of corporate franchises, hire 'franchising experts', who often lack the experience of the day-to-day operations of a business. Business practicality will continue to be important to us.”

Sugar Sugar now has near 50 locations sold and a very large number of committed and qualified candidates. Sugar Sugar is expected to finish 2023 with near 70 committed units. The company prides itself on being an outsider focused on culture shift and disruption. “As long as the client leaves happy. As long as the employees feel fulfilled in their purpose, we know we're doing it right, said Blake.

Sugar Sugar will continue to build a meaningful culture for the working woman and man. “We will continue to open and grow thriving businesses.” Blake says, “The goal is to provide the experience clients want. If we do it correctly, we'll build something clients can take ownership in. While also maintaining the work/life balance, our franchisees have come to expect. As we bring our solutions into new markets, and further develop established territories, we are confident we will continue to deliver the optimal experience with the help of qualified franchise owners.”

About Sugar Sugar:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Sugar Sugar has innovated and transformed the traditional hair removal/skincare salon into a thoughtfully inspired boutique experience. Created to accentuate the member and guest experience in all aspects, Sugar Sugar is more than just sugaring hair removal, natural custom facials, and organic spray tans – it’s skincare/service elevated. With proprietary products and services focused on every skin type, “Sugarists” create fun experiences within a sophisticated environment. Through its risk-free and affordable membership programs, Sugar Sugar carefully considers each guest’s needs and routine by providing personalized services and convenient booking capabilities online and with the mobile app. The brand also focuses on industry leadership and elevating the profession of skincare artists and their important work by creating a healthy culture that rewards and respects their artisanal talents. For additional franchise information, visit www.mysugarsugar.com.

For more information reach Jeri Lucco at 480-389-0236 or Jeri@MySugarSugar.com.