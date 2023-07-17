Director Anthony Bawn Challenges Mainstream Media with the Premiere of "Thirty" a TV Series about a Black Gay Couple

THIRTY, a seven-episode series, is an authentic look into the love and relationship of two Black same-gender-loving men. Photo: WatchVIM, LLC Brandon Moten (Tyrin) and Bobby Musique Cooks (Khalil) seemingly perfect relationship is interrupted by a secret never meant to be revealed. Photo: WatchVIM, LLC Director, writer, producer, and VIM Media co-founder Anthony Bawn develops original true-to-life content that showcases the strength and beauty of LGBTQIA persons of color and is committed to expanding that level of deserved visibility. Dr. Dontá Morrison, author of The End of the Rainbow and co-writer of THIRTY is intentional about delivering content that improves the lives of marginalized individuals who have been victimized by systemic oppression.

THIRTY is a true-to-life TV series that delves into the life of a Black same-gender-loving couple whose seemingly perfect relationship is interrupted.

My primary focus is developing narratives from the point of view of ethnic LGBTQ diversity. There are not enough shows in mainstream media that showcase authentic queer people of color.” — Anthony Bawn, director and co-writer of Thirty.

HOLLYWOOD, CA , UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Director and Writer Anthony Bawn is known for producing unapologetic LGBTQ content based on true-to-life events. Bawn's next highly anticipated project is the ground-breaking TV series, " Thirty " which premieres at Cinemark Baldwin Hills, 4020 Marlton Ave, Los Angeles CA 90008 on July 26 at 7 pm. RSVP is mandatory.Media check-in begins at 6:30 pm, followed by red carpet arrivals from 7 pm to 8 pm. Attendees confirmed are Jensen Atwood, Patrick Faucette, Thomas Bell, Jonathan Fairchild, CJ Strahan, and more. The cast and crew, including Bobby Musique Cooks (Khalil), Brandon Moten (Tyrin), Eric Russell, Aigner Edgerson, Brandon Karson, Dustin Baker, Jerel Patterson, Alessandra Diggs, DeMarco Majors, Septimius The Great, Arlondriah Lenyéa, Danny Royce, and others, will attend this intimate event. To request media accreditation or submit talent inquiries for the event, please send email info@platinumstarpr.com.The first of Thirty's seven-episode series pushes boundaries and explores the intricate lives of Tyrin and Khalil, a privileged Black gay couple forced to navigate an unexpected trial that threatens their bond. Based on the book, "The End of the Rainbow," by Dontá Morrison, THIRTY confronts same-sex love and relationships through a lens often ignored. The intersection of sexuality and spirituality is highlighted throughout this dramatic tale that exposes what happens when good intentions lead to unforgiveable results."My primary focus is developing narratives from the point of view of ethnic LGBTQ diversity. There are not enough shows in mainstream media that showcase authentic queer people of color,” said Bawn.Anthony Bawn will introduce the first episode of THIRTY from 8:15 pm to 8:45 pm. Following the screening will be a Q&A segment moderated by Donnie Hue and feature Bawn, Morrison, and members of the lead cast."We want to give the audience an opportunity to gain deeper insight into what led Morrison to tell his story, partner with me, and the themes explored throughout the series, and overall process of bringing THIRTY to life," said Bawn.THIRTY will be available on VIM Media ( www.watchvim.com ), a streaming platform that features content such as Cheetah in August (2015), As I Am (2020), Trace (2021), Conframa (2019-2021), and the award-winning feature film, Velvet Jesus (2021).About THIRTYTHIRTY is a seven-episode TV series that pushes boundaries and explores the intricate lives of Tyrin and Khalil, a Black same-gender-loving couple forced to navigate through newly identified situations that can unravel their perfect relationship. As their love story takes an unexpected turn, friends and family are caught in the crossfire. With a compelling storyline and a talented ensemble cast, THIRTY promises to captivate viewers from start to finish.

"THIRTY" is a seven-episode TV series that pushes boundaries and explores the intricate lives of Tyrin and Khalil, a Black gay couple.