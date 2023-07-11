Vietnamese lychee promoted in Japan

VIETNAM, July 11 - HÀ NỘI — A cultural exchange promotion event and introducing Vietnamese lychee was organised at Kitahanada AEON Mall in Osaka, Japan, as part of a series of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic relations.

The event, which was organised by Japan-Việt Nam Economic Development Association (JVEDA), attracted thousands of visitors and customers buying lychee from the northern province of Bắc Giang.

Speaking at the event, Yamamoto Hironobu, JVEDA’s vice chairman, sent his thanks to two Japanese firms: Big Global HR Inc and Monomaru with Mono Food brand for distributing lychee under Global GAP to Japanese consumers.

Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka, Ngô Trịnh Hà said: “Vietnamese agricultural products are increasingly making great strides and positions in the international market, especially Japan. As a strict market in terms of quality standards, products such as Global GAP lychee from Bắc Giang Province, Việt Nam are highly appreciated and have a lot of potential to expand in Japan. I hope that there will be many Vietnamese enterprises with innovative ideas to bring clean agricultural products to the world in the near future.”

Lychees are grown according to Global GAP standards which are strictly tested on the quality of soil, water, air and farming techniques.

Nishikawa Kaori, chairwoman of Big Global HR Inc in Japan, said: “We hope to be able to put lychee into most of the supermarket systems across the country, so that Japanese people can enjoy Việt Nam’s fresh fruits. In addition to fresh lychees, frozen lychees also have many advantages when applying the most advanced Japanese freezing preservation technologies such as Denba Technology and CAS to help preserve the full flavour of fruits, then transport lychees around the world.”

JVEDA is a pioneer in trade and investment promotion activities between Việt Nam and Japan. The event has not only promoted cultural exchange and introducing Vietnamese lychee fruit but also opening up many trade opportunities for Vietnamese and Japanese businesses in the field of agricultural products. — VNS