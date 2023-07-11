Gov. Pritzker To Lead Trade Mission to the United Kingdom

ILLINOIS, July 11 - Governor to kick off the international trip at Goodwood Festival of Speed





Chicago— Governor Pritzker along with leaders in business and education from around the state will embark on a trade mission to the United Kingdom on July 16. The Governor will kick off the international trip by attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 13-16 to discuss Illinois' commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing with automobile, energy, and supply chain industry leaders.





Following the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a delegation of business and education leaders will meet with their counterparts in London to discuss strengthening economic cooperation between the State of Illinois and the United Kingdom. Programming throughout the mission will focus on manufacturing, clean energy and technology, quantum, higher education collaboration, and other key industries.





"When I first ran for Governor, I promised to be our state's best Chief Marketing Officer—letting the world know that Illinois is the best place to live, work, and do business," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Over the next several days, I couldn't be more excited to meet with UK and international leaders—sharing the many virtues of our state, from our talented workforce and world-class manufacturing industry to our booming electric vehicle ecosystem and ambitious clean energy goals."





"The State of Illinois and the United Kingdom have a longstanding economic relationship and as Illinois' economic development agency, we look forward to building upon this enduring partnership," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "With $5 billion in bilateral trade in 2022, this trip will help us further strengthen our ties and give us the opportunity to meet with some of the most talented leaders across industries in the UK while forging connections on business opportunities that will benefit Illinoisans and people from Britain alike."





"The UK is one of the top foreign investors in Illinois, so this trip is about building on that strength to encourage more British companies to be in Illinois," said Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals. "We're making the case for our skilled workforce, our central location, our quality of life, and our international outlook."





Leaders joining the trade mission include:

Governor JB Pritzker

First Lady MK Pritzker

Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Speaker of the IL House

Anne Caprara, Chief of Staff to Governor Pritzker

Andy Manar, Deputy Governor

Christy George, First Assistant Deputy Governor

Martin Torres, Deputy Governor

Sean Rapelyea, Senior Advisor for External Affairs

Jordan Abudayyeh, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications

Kristin Richards, Director, DCEO

Margo Markopoulos, DCEO, Director of Trade and Investment

Cas Peters, DCEO, Senior Policy Advisor

Dan Seals, Intersect Illinois, CEO

Paulina San Millan, Intersect Illinois, VP for Business Development

Alan Gogbashian, UK Consul General to Chicago

Tim Killeen, University of Illinois, President

Jay Walsh, University of Illinois, VP

Juan de Pablo, University of Chicago, EVP

Raj Echambadi, Illinois Institute of Technology, President

Kate Waimey Timmerman, Chicago Quantum Exchange, CEO

David Awschalom, Chicago Quantum Exchange, Director

Pranav Gokhale, Infleqtion, VP of Quantum Software

Carmen Rossi, 8 Hospitality, CEO

Meredith O'Connor, JLL, International Director

AJ Patton, 548 Enterprise, CEO

Jim Reynolds, Loop Capital, CEO

Wendell Dallas, Nicor Gas, President and CEO

Gil Quiniones, ComEd, CEO

Torrence Hinton, People's Gas and North Shore Gas, President

Leonard Singh, Ameren, Chairman and President

Kara Demirjian Huss, T/CCI Manufacturing, VP; DCC Marketing, Founder & President

Berardino Baratta, MxD, CEO

Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturing Association, CEO

David Boulay, Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, President

Michael Jacobson, Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, CEO

Rob Karr, Illinois Retail Merchants Association, CEO

Jeff Baker, Illinois Realtors Association, CEO

Michael Gobber, Illinois Realtors Association, President

Brad Tietz, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, VP of Gov. Relations

Monica Mueller, Motorola Solutions, VP of Gov. Affairs

Dan Lynch, United Airlines, VP of State and Local Govt.

John Atkinson, Marsh US in Chicago, Chairman and Managing Director

Illinois and the United Kingdom have a long history of shared economic cooperation.

Exports are a Vital Part of Illinois' Economy

Illinois exports exceeded $78 billion in 2022 with the preliminary agricultural adjusted figure reaching $82.2 billion, both all-time highs

Illinois is the largest exporting state in the Midwest and the 5th largest in the nation

19 out of the top 20 export industries increased since 2021

Since 2009, Illinois exports have increased by $36.55 billion, or 87.8%

Export activities support over 800K jobs in Illinois

Total Trade between Illinois and United Kingdom in 2022