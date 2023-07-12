BlueFletch and Ivanti Wavelink Deliver Industry-First SSO for Velocity's Industrial Browser and Terminal Emulation
BlueFletch's partnership with Ivanti eliminates the daily hassles related to multiple logins, forgotten passwords, and system resets. Our combined solution is a game-changer for the industry.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative tech firms, BlueFletch and Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, are proud to announce their groundbreaking collaboration offering the only Android Single Sign-On (SSO) solution specifically designed for Wavelink Velocity's Industrial Browser and Terminal Emulation on shared workforce devices.
— Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch
By harnessing BlueFletch's expertise in Authentication, Security, and Log-in, along with their successful Enterprise Launcher for mobile device control, and combining it with Ivanti's Velocity platform to empower workforces with modern and effective business applications, this partnership enables users to log in once to access all their daily workplace apps, thus significantly simplifying operational processes.
"BlueFletch's mission has always been about streamlining processes and enhancing productivity," says Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch. "This partnership with Ivanti furthers that mission, eliminating the daily hassles related to multiple logins, forgotten passwords, and system resets. Our combined solution is a game-changer for the industry."
Previously, workers had to individually log in to every system or application they engaged with throughout their workday. This inefficient process didn't just impede productivity but also caused issues around remembering a variety of passwords or having to reset forgotten ones across different systems.
Brandon Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Ivanti Wavelink adds, "At Ivanti Wavelink, we focus on enabling supply chain employees with optimized and intuitive business applications. Teaming up with BlueFletch allows us to take this to a whole new level. Now, users need to log in just once at the start of their shift, and their credentials seamlessly follow them across their apps. This is a great leap forward for enhancing worker productivity and accuracy."
For more information about this partnership, visit: https://bluefletch.com/bluefletch-login-sso-and-security-with-ivanti-velocity/
About Ivanti Wavelink
Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, the global technology company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink
About BlueFletch, Inc.
Based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is an award-winning innovator in the mobility industry, focused on helping enterprises secure, manage, and support their shared and rugged workforce devices. The flagship product BlueFletch Enterprise is trusted by the Fortune 1000 in retail, transportation, logistics, and warehousing worldwide. Providing a customized Android launcher, mobile SSO, support and analytics, and device tracking and management for workforce devices, BlueFletch Enterprise helps ensure an organization’s mobility initiatives are effective and secure. Learn more at https://www.bluefletch.com
Fred Go
BlueFletch
email us here